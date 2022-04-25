हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022: PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan becomes only second batter after Virat Kohli to achieve THIS huge feat

Punjab Kings star Shikhar Dhawan has so far accumulated 6086 runs in the IPL.

IPL 2022: PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan becomes only second batter after Virat Kohli to achieve THIS huge feat
PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan on Monday (April 25) completed 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhawan achieved this feat during the clash with Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

The opener, who is playing his 200th IPL game, became only the second cricketer after Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli to achieve this milestone.

Dhawan has so far accumulated 6086 runs in the IPL.

Talking about the match, Dhawan struck a well-controlled unbeaten 88 off 59 deliveries, which included 9 fours and 2 sixes, to guide PBKS to 187/4 in 20 overs after they were asked to bat first by CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

After he lost his opening partner and skipper Mayank Agarwal (18) with the score reading 37, Dhawan found a willing partner in Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa as they raised 110 runs for the second wicket partnership off 71 deliveries, setting the platform for PBKS's late assault.

Rajapaksa, who was dropped twice when he was on one and five runs, scored 42 off 32 deliveries, hitting two fours and two sixes and helping Dhawan take the score from 37/1 to 147/1 before he was out, caught by Shivam Dube off Dwayne Bravo.

Liam Livingstone struck a few lusty blows in scoring 19 runs off 7 deliveries as PBKS set Chennai Super Kings 188 to win the match.

