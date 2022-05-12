IPL 2022: PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan finds new gym partner in Preity Zinta - Watch

Punjab Kings opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and owner Preity Zinta were seen sweating it out in a gym session together on Tuesday. PBKS owner Preity shared the video on her Instagram account with the caption, "My favourite place where I can focus on Me #pzfit #gymdiaries #ting." Dhawan commented on her video saying, "Had a great gym session @realpz."

In the video, Zinta and Dhawan are seen doing kettlebell swings and weighted squats. In the clip, they can be seen competing with each other in what is a back muscle workout. The duo look highly motivated throughout the video as they endure a massive workout blow together. Dhawan also shared the video on his account.

Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan is finally found his form as he is among the runs in the last few matches of IPL 2022. Dhawan is in the top six of the highest run-scorer in IPL so far. His form with the bat will be crucial for PBKS to make their way into the playoffs.

What Punjab Kings need to qualify for Playoffs?

Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings need to win all their remaining games to stay in the race for playoffs. Punjab have won five out of 11 games that they have played. Their NRR is in negative, so they need to have a look at that as well while their next games are against Delhi capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. All these three teams are in contention for playoffs and PBKS will have to beat them all to secure the top four.