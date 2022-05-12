हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan finds new gym partner in Preity Zinta - Watch

Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings need to win all their remaining games to stay in the race for playoffs.

IPL 2022: PBKS&#039; Shikhar Dhawan finds new gym partner in Preity Zinta - Watch
Source/Instagram

Punjab Kings opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and owner Preity Zinta were seen sweating it out in a gym session together on Tuesday. PBKS owner Preity shared the video on her Instagram account with the caption, "My favourite place where I can focus on Me #pzfit #gymdiaries #ting." Dhawan commented on her video saying, "Had a great gym session @realpz."

In the video, Zinta and Dhawan are seen doing kettlebell swings and weighted squats. In the clip, they can be seen competing with each other in what is a back muscle workout. The duo look highly motivated throughout the video as they endure a massive workout blow together. Dhawan also shared the video on his account. 

Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan is finally found his form as he is among the runs in the last few matches of IPL 2022. Dhawan is in the top six of the highest run-scorer in IPL so far. His form with the bat will be crucial for PBKS to make their way into the playoffs. 

What Punjab Kings need to qualify for Playoffs? 

Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings need to win all their remaining games to stay in the race for playoffs. Punjab have won five out of 11 games that they have played. Their NRR is in negative, so they need to have a look at that as well while their next games are against Delhi capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. All these three teams are in contention for playoffs and PBKS will have to beat them all to secure the top four. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Punjab KingsPretiy ZintaShikhar Dhawan
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Fan displays poster of Team India's squad for T20 World Cup, see VIRAL pic

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Gyanvapi Masjid Controversy: What was Varanasi court's verdict?