Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will take on each other in Match 42 of IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 29 (Friday).

Both teams are coming into this contest with a win in their respective last matches.

One of the biggest headaches for LSG is their No 3 position. No batter who has been tried so far in this slot - Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey - have performed as per expectations.

Manish, in particular, has been struggling to get going, not being able to score runs with a healthy strike rate. Even in the last match, he scored a run-a-ball 22 which put extra pressure on KL Rahul.

Problem with Manish at No 3 is that LSG then have two many anchors in their team. Rahul plays that role already and with Manish also playing cautiously or getting stuck at the crease, it affects the team's total at the end of the innings.

The one good option in the team to replace Manish is Manan Vohra who is not new to IPL. He has played previously for RCB and PBKS. But has not got any chance so far at LSG. With Manish struggling for form, Vohra can be tried. The last call however is KL Rahul's.

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (Wk), KL Rahul (C), Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan/Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma