IPL 2022 is coming to its business end. Table-toppers Gujarat Titans have qualified for the playoffs and also sealed their place at the top of the table with 10 wins in 13 games so far. Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants are in a see-saw battle for the second spot in the points table while Delhi Capitals are favourites for the fourth and final position in the playoffs. Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight riders are dependent on the luck factor for the final four qualifications.

In this article, we will be taking you through a detailed analysis of what teams need to do to qualify for the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals - Need one more win to seal second spot

RR have NRR of +0.304. Now they will have to win their last match to seal their second spot in the points table.

Lucknow Super Giants - Playoffs spot almost confirm

With 16 points to their name, LSG are almost through to the playoffs. But the KL Rahul's side will want to win the second spot in the points table by claiming two points in their last league stage match. LSG will have to boost their NRR as well if they want to finish in second place.

Delhi Capitals - Need to win the last game if not want a hard-fought defeat

If Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals win their last game against Mumbai Indians they will be through to the playoffs. They can even qualify without winning if RCB loses their last game vs GT. One thing that DC need to take care of is their NRR does not decline in the match against MI.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Need to win last game by big margin

Faf du Plessis’ Royal Challengers Bangalore need to win their last game by big margin to get to 16 points and boost their NRR. RCB will not qualify for playoffs with 14 points.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Almost out of playoffs race

KKR need to win their last game and hope that the other teams' results go in their favour. They want DC, RCB and Punjab to lose their last league matches.

Punjab Kings - Mathematical chance to qualify

PBKS can reach 14 points but their NRR is in negative. They need to win their last match by a big margin and hope RCB, KKR, SRH and DC lose their remaining games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Win remaining two matches by big margins

SRH is the only team with two matches left. They need to win both the games by big margin to boost their NRR. SRH also want other teams with 14 points to lose their last matches.