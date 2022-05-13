हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone has smashed a 122m six before vs Pakistan, Watch here

During an England vs Pakistan T20, Livingstone had smashed a 122m six.   

IPL 2022: Punjab Kings batter Liam Livingstone has smashed a 122m six before vs Pakistan, Watch here
Source/Twitter

Punjab Kings middle-order batter Liam Livingstone became a household name in Indian when he smashed a 117m six vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022

The England all-rounder hammered three sixes in 10 balls – all of them in one Mohammed Shami over – and one of the maximums was measured at 117m. 

Livingstone went berserk in the 16th over for three maximums and two fours, also hitting a gigantic six measuring 117 metres – the longest in IPL 2022 so far.

This is still the longest six hit in IPL 2022. But do you know that this is not Livingstone's longest six so far. 

During an England vs Pakistan T20, he smashed a 122m six. 

It was the second T20 of the series being played at Headingey. It was hit off the bowling of Haris Rauf who bowled one right under the bat and Livingstone nicely came under it and smashed it down the ground for a big six. 

That 122-metre six, is still not the biggest ever, but is definitely the biggest to be recorded in international cricket since 2012. In 2012, Martin Guptill had hit a 127-metre six against South Africa which had landed in the Eden Park car park.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Liam LivingstoneRCB vs PBKSPunjab Kings
Next
Story

IPL 2022: I would pick Dinesh Karthik in India squad for T20 World Cup 2022 if I were selector, says Harbhajan Singh

Must Watch

PT11M35S

Why silence on the killing of Kashmiri Pandit?