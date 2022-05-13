Punjab Kings middle-order batter Liam Livingstone became a household name in Indian when he smashed a 117m six vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.

The England all-rounder hammered three sixes in 10 balls – all of them in one Mohammed Shami over – and one of the maximums was measured at 117m.

Livingstone went berserk in the 16th over for three maximums and two fours, also hitting a gigantic six measuring 117 metres – the longest in IPL 2022 so far.

This is still the longest six hit in IPL 2022. But do you know that this is not Livingstone's longest six so far.

During an England vs Pakistan T20, he smashed a 122m six.

It was the second T20 of the series being played at Headingey. It was hit off the bowling of Haris Rauf who bowled one right under the bat and Livingstone nicely came under it and smashed it down the ground for a big six.

That 122-metre six, is still not the biggest ever, but is definitely the biggest to be recorded in international cricket since 2012. In 2012, Martin Guptill had hit a 127-metre six against South Africa which had landed in the Eden Park car park.