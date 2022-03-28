IPL 2022: Punjab Kings fans miss Preity Zinta in stands, Bollywood star says THIS

Punjab Kings started off Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with a brilliant win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), chasing down over 200 runs to win with one over to spare at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (March 27). While PBKS fans were there in the stands to cheer on the win, one notable absentee was Bollywood star and co-owner Preity Zinta.

Preity is currently in the United States with her husband and twin kids and even missed attending the IPL 2022 mega auction last month in Bengaluru. However, the ‘Veer Zaara’ star was quick to cheer on her team after a remarkable win over Faf du Plessis-led RCB.

“What a fantastic performance by Sadda Punjab. So nice to see naya Josh & a fantastic run chase by @PunjabKingsIPL #saddapunjab,” Preity Zinta tweeted.

What a fantastic performance by Sadda Punjab So nice to see naya Josh & a fantastic run chase by @PunjabKingsIPL #saddapunjab #ipl2022 #tataipl #ting !!! pic.twitter.com/gPlOoMRFv9 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 27, 2022

“I didn't see u Preity in the stadium. Lots of love to u. We will definitely win this ipl,” one fan wrote.

I didn't see u Preity in the stadium. Lots of to u. We will definitely win this ipl — KING MAKER (@KINGMAK13213643) March 27, 2022

Punjab Kings scored 208/5 in 19 overs in reply to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 205/2 to register a five-wicket win in Match No. 3 of the IPL 2022 played at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a mammoth 206-run target Punjab Kings needed a flying start and their openers Shikhar Dhawan and captain Mayank Agarwal did exactly. The Dhawan-Agarwal duo took their team’s total to the 50-run mark in just 4.3 overs.

In six overs, the 2014 finalist Punjab had put on 63 runs in six overs. The 71-run opening partnership was finally broken as leg-break bowler Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal for 32 off 24 balls. Sri Lanka wicket-keeper batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle and they both took Punjab’s total to a triple-figure mark in 10.1 overs.

The 47-run partnership between Dhawan and Rajapaksa came to an end as Harshal Patel got the important wicket of Dhawan who scored 43 off 29 balls hitting five fours and one six to leave Punjab at 118/2.

Rajapaksa hit some big blows to put some pressure on RCB bowlers but Mohammed Siraj got his wicket to bring Bangalore back in the game. Rajapaksa scored 43 from 22 balls hitting four sixes and two fours. On the very next ball, Siraj dismissed Raj Bawa leg before wicket to a golden duck to reduce Punjab Kings to 139/3.

Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan took the team’s total beyond the 150-run mark in 14.3 overs. Medium-pacer Akash Deep dismissed Livingstone caught by Anuj Rawat for 19 from 10 balls as Punjab lost half of its side for 156.

With half of the side dismissed Punjab needed 36 to win from the last three overs at a required run-rate of 12 runs per over Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith batted brilliantly to chase down a target with one over to spare. Shahrukh Khan scored an unbeaten 24 from 20 balls hitting two sixes and Odean Smith slammed an eight ball 25 not out hitting three sixes and one four to help Punjab 208/5 in 19 overs.

(with ANI inputs)