The stage is set for the second qualifier between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of the contest will play against Gujarat Titans while the loser will go home. Faf du Plessis' side are coming into this game on the back of a win against Lucknow Super Giants while Sanju Samson's team lost Qualifier 1 against GT. RR need to pick themselves up and put up a strong show against RCB.

Sanju Samson vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Matches - 6

Wickets - 5

Runs - 18

Balls - 23

AVG - 3.

Ahead of the Qualifier 2, an interesting stat has come up which shows that RR captain Sanju Samson has a terrible batting record against Wannindu Hasaranga. In the league stage matches between RCB and RR, Hasaranga got the better of Sanju Samson twice. Samson could only score 16 runs in two innings against the Sri Lankan spinner. The RR batter faced 16 balls bowled by Hasaranga where he could only manage to hit one boundary and two sixes. The leg spinner has bowled nine dot balls against Samson.

In the international T20s as well, Hasaranga has experienced the upper hand against Sanju. In their two meeting in 2020 and 2021, the India batsman could manage to score just 2 runs in 11 balls while getting out three times.

Overall, Samson has been dismissed by Hasaranga five times in six innings where he faced 23 balls against the leg spinner. Samson has scored just 18 runs against him with an average of 3.60.