हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 qualifier 2 RR vs RCB: Is Sanju Samson a bunny of Wanindu Hasaranga? here's what stats say

The stage is set for the second qualifier between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of the contest will play against Gujarat Titans while the loser will go home. Faf du Plessis' side are coming into this game on the back of a win against Lucknow Super Giants while Sanju Samson's team lost Qualifier 1 against GT. RR need to pick themselves up and put up a strong show against RCB. 

IPL 2022 qualifier 2 RR vs RCB: Is Sanju Samson a bunny of Wanindu Hasaranga? here&#039;s what stats say
Source/Twitter

The stage is set for the second qualifier between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday. The winner of the contest will play against Gujarat Titans while the loser will go home. Faf du Plessis' side are coming into this game on the back of a win against Lucknow Super Giants while Sanju Samson's team lost Qualifier 1 against GT. RR need to pick themselves up and put up a strong show against RCB. 

Sanju Samson vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Matches - 6
Wickets - 5
Runs - 18
Balls - 23
AVG - 3.

Ahead of the Qualifier 2, an interesting stat has come up which shows that RR captain Sanju Samson has a terrible batting record against Wannindu Hasaranga. In the league stage matches between RCB and RR, Hasaranga got the better of Sanju Samson twice. Samson could only score 16 runs in two innings against the Sri Lankan spinner. The RR batter faced 16 balls bowled by Hasaranga where he could only manage to hit one boundary and two sixes. The leg spinner has bowled nine dot balls against Samson. 

In the international T20s as well, Hasaranga has experienced the upper hand against Sanju. In their two meeting in 2020 and 2021, the India batsman could manage to score just 2 runs in 11 balls while getting out three times. 

Overall, Samson has been dismissed by Hasaranga five times in six innings where he faced 23 balls against the leg spinner. Samson has scored just 18 runs against him with an average of 3.60.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022rajasthan royalsRoyal Challengers Bangalore
Next
Story

Women's T20 Challenge: Trailblazers beat Velocity by 16 runs but crash out on net run rate

Must Watch

PT11M31S

DNA: In-depth analysis of Qutub Minar amid temple controversy