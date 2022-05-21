All is good for Rajasthan Royals as they beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets to claim the second spot in the points table of IPL 2022. Their opening batsman Jos Buttler is the Orange Cap holder having scored over 600 runs in the season and their premier bowler Yuzvendra Chahal reclaimed the Purple Cap with another two sets to his name in the CSK game. It's not just about batsmen and bowlers that are making RR proud but it's their fielders too.

Most Catches in a single edition of IPL Ab De Villiers - 19(2016)

Riyan Parag - 15(2022)* One more RCB record in danger with minimum 2 more games left for RR pic.twitter.com/DTL3gSkqNz — Yashveer (@71stcentury) May 21, 2022

On Friday, Riyan Parag took catches to become an Indian fielder with the most catches in an IPL season, breaking Ravindra Jadeja's record of 13 catches which he achieved in 2021. Riyan is a vital clog in RR's playing XI as he is a true three-dimensional player. He bats down the order in the lineup bowls handy off-spin and takes superb catches in the outfield as well.

Indian fielders with most catches in an IPL season

15 – R Parag (2022)*

13 – Jadeja (2021)

13 – Jadeja (2015)

13 – Rohit (2012)

"I believe cricket is a fun game and we started playing because we enjoyed it," Parag said before the start of RR vs CSK. "So, when I'm playing, I try to enjoy it, and that enhances my performance as well. The season has been up and down but we're in third place, that's what matters."

The record for most catches in an IPL season is held by former RCB star AB de Villiers, who picked 19 catches in the 2016 season. Parag has at least two matches in hand as RR has already sealed their place in the first qualifier by finishing in the top two. If RR manage to beat Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier then they will play the final and if not they will still get a chance to claim their final spot by winning the second qualifier.