IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal equals THIS big record

Rajasthan Royals' premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is also donning the Purple Cap, has equalled the all-time record of most wickets for a spinner in a season held by Chennai Super Kings Imran Tahir. Chahal picked the wicket of MS Dhoni in the 19th over of the first innings against CSK in the 68th game of the IPL 2022 to achieve this feat. The leg spinner picked two crucial wickets to put RR on top in the first innings.

Chahal removed Ambati Rayudu in the 11th over, courtesy of a fine catch by Devdutta Padikkal in the slips. Sanju took a big gamble by handling the to Chahal again in the 19th over against one of the best finishers in the game MS Dhoni. Chahal did not disappoint his captain as he took the wicket of Dhoni to claim a special record.

Most wickets by a spinner in a single IPL season

26 - Imran Tahir (2019)

26 –Yuzvendra Chahal (2022)

24- Wanindu Hasaranga (2022)

24 – Sunil Narine (2012)

24- Harbhajan Singh (2013)

Chahal now has 26 wickets in 14 games this season. Imran Tahir claimed 26 scalps in 2019 playing for CSK. RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga is placed third on the list with 24 wickets this season while KKR's Sunil Narine picked 24 wickets in 2012. Mumbai Indians Harbhajan Singh also took 24 wickets in the 2013 season of IPL.

This is Chahal's best performance in the history of IPL. He delivered in his very first season for his new franchise Rajasthan. Earlier, ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, Chahal was not retained by RCB where he had spent most of his IPL career. However, he was bought by Rajasthan at a whooping price of Rs 6.5 cr. Chahal will look to continue his extraordinary form in the playoffs as well and help RR claim their first trophy after 2008.