IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri decodes how RCB can beat any team in tournament

The Faf du Plessis-led side, currently at fourth place in the points table after a 13-run over Chennai Super Kings, will be itching to solidify their chances of qualifying for the playoffs when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Source/Twitter

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reckons the Royal Challengers Bangalore side is doing well in IPL 2022 because the side has got the right players who are rising to the occasion and leading them to victory in different matches.

"They are doing well and the win against CSK must have given them a lot of confidence. This looks like a much better dressing room now. RCB players must be brimming with confidence, and their mindset will be different now as the right men are pitching up at the right time for the side. They are putting up a good all-round show in the tournament," said Shastri on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

While delving into Bangalore's performances, former England off-spinner Graeme Swann feels that the top-four batters of the side should do well in the remaining games despite not clicking as a unit till now.

"Let's face it, this team is full of quality players. If their batsmen actually support each other and one of their top-four (batters) goes on to score that 70-80, they could beat anybody on their day. Whether they go on to do that remains to be seen. Certainly, their top four is very, very spicy."

Former India opener Aakash Chopra claimed Bangalore's playing eleven balance looks better this time, especially in the bowling department, which has been one of the main reasons for their success in IPL 2022.

"The balance of RCB currently looks quite good. It used to be a bit different in the earlier seasons but this year a lot is going well for them. Earlier it used to be a team of alpha males i.e. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli but that's not the case this year. They have plenty of options in the bowling department which is the best thing for them."

