Chennai Super Kings have had a nightmarish start to their IPL 2022 campaign as they are yet to win a game in the tournament. The IPL 2021 champions have lost all their four matches in the ongoing IPL 2022 and are placed 10th and last on the points table, with critics attributing the poor run to a change in captaincy.

Notably, MS Dhoni decided to step down as CSK skipper ahead of the IPL 2022 and all-rounder Jadeja was named as captain of the team.

However, Jadeja had a disastrous start to his captaincy stint with the four-time champions yet to win a match under his leadership.

A look at the Points Table after Match 20 of #TATAIPL 2022. pic.twitter.com/NxTR6krbEZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2022

With Jadeja's captaincy under the scanner, former India coach Ravi Shastri opined that CSK should not have let Faf Du Plessis go and should have made the opener their skipper.

“I believe, a player like Jadeja should focus on his cricket. If Chennai think about it again, they should have not let Faf du Plessis go because he is a match-winner and played a lot,” Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo show ‘T20 Time Out’.

Shastri feels things could have been different for CSK had Faf been the captain.

"If Dhoni didn’t want to captain the side, then Faf should have become the captain and Jadeja should have played as a player. Because he (Jadeja) can then play freely, no pressure of captaincy," Shastri added.

Notably, Du Plessis was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022 auction for Rs 7 crore. Later, the former Proteas captain was handed the captaincy of RCB.

Faf has led the team quite well so far this season as RCB are currently fourth on the points table as they secured 3 wins from four games.