CSK brutally TROLLED by fans after eight-wicket loss to SRH, check reactions

Chennai Super Kings' bad run in IPL 2022 continues as they were beaten comprehensively by a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.

SRH's opening batter Abhishek Sharma (75 runs, 50 balls) finally came good as a late cameo by Rahul Tripathy (39 not out) helped SRH post their first win of the tournament.

The SRH bowlers first restricted CSK to a modest score of 154/7 in 20 overs and then their batters, specially Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathy successfully chased down the target in 17.2 overs.

With their impeccable batting, SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek made the 155-run chase look very easy. They stitched 89 runs for the first wicket and then Rahul Tripathy and the highest scorer of the match, Sharma guided SRH home.

This is the first win for Sunrisers Hyderabad in three matches while Chennai Super Kings are still waiting for their first win this season.

Earlier, fine bowling by SRH bowlers restricted Chennai Super Kings to a paltry score of 154/7 in 20 overs. However, a 62-run partnership for the third wicket between Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu came as some respite for the four-time champions. Apart from this, none of the CSK batters applied themselves against the new-look bowling unit of SRH.

CSK fans were upset by what the display by their team and slammed them on Twitter, check reactions below:

CSK fans watching all other teams gaining 2 points while their team is losing continuously __.#CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/YSieESO23o — Nagendra singh chouhan__ (@k_p_7773) April 9, 2022