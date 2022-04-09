हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MS Dhoni

CSK brutally TROLLED by fans after eight-wicket loss to SRH, check reactions

Chennai Super Kings' bad run in IPL 2022 continues as they were beaten comprehensively by a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.

CSK brutally TROLLED by fans after eight-wicket loss to SRH, check reactions
Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings' bad run in IPL 2022 continues as they were beaten comprehensively by a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at DY Patil stadium in Mumbai.

SRH's opening batter Abhishek Sharma (75 runs, 50 balls) finally came good as a late cameo by Rahul Tripathy (39 not out) helped SRH post their first win of the tournament.

The SRH bowlers first restricted CSK to a modest score of 154/7 in 20 overs and then their batters, specially Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathy successfully chased down the target in 17.2 overs.

With their impeccable batting, SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek made the 155-run chase look very easy. They stitched 89 runs for the first wicket and then Rahul Tripathy and the highest scorer of the match, Sharma guided SRH home.

This is the first win for Sunrisers Hyderabad in three matches while Chennai Super Kings are still waiting for their first win this season.

Earlier, fine bowling by SRH bowlers restricted Chennai Super Kings to a paltry score of 154/7 in 20 overs. However, a 62-run partnership for the third wicket between Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu came as some respite for the four-time champions. Apart from this, none of the CSK batters applied themselves against the new-look bowling unit of SRH.

CSK fans were upset by what the display by their team and slammed them on Twitter, check reactions below:

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MS DhoniRavindra JadejaCSKIPL 2022CricketCSK vs SRH
Next
Story

Abhishek Sharma smashed CSK out of contest single-handedly, Know all about him HERE

Must Watch

PT27M15S

Pakistan Political Crisis: Speaker is insulting the court - Bilawal Bhutto