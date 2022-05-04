IPL 2022: RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell WARNS rival teams, says THIS

Ahead of the clash against Chennai Super Kings, Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) issued a warning for rival teams and said on Wednesday (May 4) that a big score is around the corner for him.

The star batter also said that his form has been a bit indifferent.

"It has been probably a bit indifferent (his form). I feel like I have been hitting the ball well, I feel there's a big score around the corner," said Maxwell before the start of the match against Chennai Super Kings.

We had a special RCB fan in the stands during yesterday’s practice session. Here’s a message from him to all the fans heading to the stadium to watch RCB play. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/Gji7i7pXKK — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 4, 2022

Maxwell said that though the side has had a couple of hard games, there is still a great vibe around the team.

"If we can get a little bit of a run towards the finals (playoffs) then we can make an impact this season. It is a bunch of things (that have not gone right), we were a bit unlucky in the last game, we were an inch away from having Tewatia out and it would have been a different game. Every game in the IPL there's a lot of energy, the crowd going nuts and it is always exciting, but this being the Southern Derby we are all looking forward to having a good contest," he added.

Talking about the match, the Chennai Super Kings spin duo of Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana spun a web around Royal Challengers Bangalore batters to restrict them to 173 for 8.

The CSK spinners made full use of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's decision to bowl first as a fit-again Ali (2/28) and Theekshana (3/27) shared five wickets between them.

While Ali rattled the top-order getting rid of the opening pair of Virat Kohli (30 off 33) and Faf Du Plessis (38 off 22), Theekshana snapped three wickets in the penultimate over.

Dwaine Pretorius (1/42) was the other wicket-taker for CSK.

Meanwhile, Maxwell was ran-out and he departed after scoring just 3 runs.

Notably, Mahipal Lamror was the top-scorer as he smashed a 27-ball 42 while Dinesh Karthik (26 not out off 17) hit some lusty blows towards the end to help RCB go past the 170-run mark. Kohli and du Plessis (38 off 22) batted with authority as the two veterans pummelled the inexperienced pace duo of Mukesh Choudhary (0/30) and Simarjeet Singh (0/21) in the Powerplay.

The opening pair extracted 57 runs in the first six overs, RCB's highest Powerplay total this season.