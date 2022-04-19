Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli had a horrible outing against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 match on Tuesday (April 19) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Kohli was out for a first-ball duck after he came to bat following the dismissal of Anuj Rawat in the very first over of the match, which was bowled by Dushmantha Chameera.

It was a simple back of a length ball by Chameera and Virat tried to guide it through the off-side. But the former RCB skipper couldn't control the shot because of bounce as the ball flew off a thickish edge and went straight to Deepak Hooda, who was very alert at the backward point.

Virat Kohli's golden ducks in IPL

vs MI Bengaluru 2008 (Ashish Nehra)

vs PBKS Bengaluru 2014 (Sandeep Sharma)

vs KKR Kolkata 2017 (Nathan Coulter-Nile)

vs LSG Mumbai DYP 2022 (Dushmantha Chameera)

Virat Kohli in Powerplay in IPL 2022

4 innings

3 dismissals

25 runs

Avg 8.33

SR 108.69

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to Kohli’s cheap dismissal as they took to Twitter to brutally troll the 33-year-old batter. Here are some of the reactions:

Sir aapki bas ki baat nahi hai khelna aap retire le lo — Ram (@Ram93911163) April 19, 2022

Virat Kohli :- Mai Run Marega Nhi sala#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/txH20b3RWs — Durgesh Kumar Pandey (@Durgesh54920926) April 19, 2022

Virat Kohli should get retired now from all types of cricket, it’s game over for him — Nik (@nikunj_948) April 19, 2022

@imVkohli Bhai tu @AnushkaSharma k sath production ka kaam start kar de.

Becoz ur a heavy load in RCB and team India who will a blocker for young player to play Wc 2022 @BCCI @SGanguly99 @RCBTweets — Mohit Sah(Maddy) (@mohitsah20) April 19, 2022

Earlier, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB.

The Challengers are coming fresh from an emphatic win as they managed to tame a soaring Delhi Capitals with some ecstatic bowling and fielding.

The Super Giants have had a dream start to their campaign and managed to add another win to their tally as they romped over the Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter.