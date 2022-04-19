हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: RCB batter Virat Kohli TROLLED brutally after getting out for golden duck vs LSG - check reactions

RCB batter Virat Kohli was out for a first-ball duck against LSG in the IPL 2022 match on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: RCB batter Virat Kohli TROLLED brutally after getting out for golden duck vs LSG - check reactions
File image (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli had a horrible outing against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 match on Tuesday (April 19) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Kohli was out for a first-ball duck after he came to bat following the dismissal of Anuj Rawat in the very first over of the match, which was bowled by Dushmantha Chameera.

It was a simple back of a length ball by Chameera and Virat tried to guide it through the off-side. But the former RCB skipper couldn't control the shot because of bounce as the ball flew off a thickish edge and went straight to Deepak Hooda, who was very alert at the backward point.

Virat Kohli's golden ducks in IPL

  • vs MI Bengaluru 2008 (Ashish Nehra)
  • vs PBKS Bengaluru 2014 (Sandeep Sharma)
  • vs KKR Kolkata 2017 (Nathan Coulter-Nile)
  • vs LSG Mumbai DYP 2022 (Dushmantha Chameera)

Virat Kohli in Powerplay in IPL 2022

4 innings
3 dismissals
25 runs
Avg 8.33
SR 108.69 

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to Kohli’s cheap dismissal as they took to Twitter to brutally troll the 33-year-old batter. Here are some of the reactions:

Earlier, LSG skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB.

The Challengers are coming fresh from an emphatic win as they managed to tame a soaring Delhi Capitals with some ecstatic bowling and fielding. 

The Super Giants have had a dream start to their campaign and managed to add another win to their tally as they romped over the Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter.

