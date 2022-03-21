IPL 2022 RCB Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore Time Table, match timings, date, venues and RCB full squad here

RCB IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Under the new leadership of Faf du Plessis, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will aim to do what has never been done in the history of IPL 2022, that is win that elusive title.

RCB kickstart their campaign versus Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Chances are big that former RCB skipper Virat Kohli may open for the team from this year. Kohli will be playing without the pressure of captaincy and it should do well for him in the upcoming season.

Checked-in to the RCB bio-bubble for #IPL2022. Drop a _ if you're excited to see Miyan back in action, 12th Man Army! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #Mission2022 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 21, 2022

RCB will be hoping some of their other top-notch buys and retentions like Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik fire for them, ably supported by the bowling group.

RCB full squad for IPL 2022:

Retained: Virat Kohli (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 11 crore), and Mohammed Siraj (INR 7 crore).

Final list of players purchased by RCB in IPL 2022 auction:

Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore), Dinesh Karthik (Rs 5.50 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore), Shahbaz Ahamad (Rs 2.4 crore), Anuj Rawat (Rs 3.4 crore), Akash Deep (Rs 20 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs 95 lakh), Finn Allen (Rs 80 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 1 crore), Jason Behrendorff (Rs 75 lakh), Suyash Prabhudessai (Rs 30 lakh), Chama Milind (Rs 25 lakh), Aneeshwar Gautam (Rs 20 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Siddharth Kaul (Rs 75 lakh), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs 20 lakh), David Willey (Rs 2 crore).

Royal Challengers Bangalore full IPL 2022 schedule here:

March 27 – RCB vs Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

March 30 – RCB vs Kolkata Knight Riders at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 5 – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 9 – RCB vs Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 12 – RCB vs Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 16 – RCB vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 19 – RCB vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 23 – RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 26 – RCB vs Rajasthan Royals at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

April 30 – RCB vs Gujarat Titans at Brabourne Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 4 – RCB vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 8 – RCB vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium (3:30 pm)

May 13 – RCB vs Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium (7:30 pm)

May 19 – RCB vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium (7:30 pm)