IPL 2022: RCB star Glenn Maxwell marries Indian-origin fiancee Vini Raman, couple’s KISSING pic goes viral

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and his Indian-origin fiancée Vini Raman tied nuptial knot in a private ceremony on Friday (March 18).

The newlyweds made the announcement on social media with a heartwarming picture.

Vini Raman took to Instagram to share a romantic picture in which the couple can be seen kissing each other. "Mr and Mrs Maxwell | 18.03.22,” she captioned the post.

Also, Maxwell re-posted a snap from his wife Vini Raman on his Instagram stories, where they flaunted their rings. "Love is a search for completion and with you I feel complete," read the caption of the pic.

Vini also used the heart, bride, and groom emojis to confirm that they got married on '18.3.2022.'

Notably, Maxwell and Vini had got engaged to each other just before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The couple have been dating for a long while and have been captured together since 2017.

Vini has done her studies in the field of medical science from Mentone Girls secondary college and is a practicing pharmacist in Melbourne. She belongs to a Tamil family residing in the Australian city.

Meanwhile, Maxwell, who was retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 11 crore, is expected to be seen in action when his team will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Punjab Kings on Sunday, March 27 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.