Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli, who has been struggling to score runs in the ongoing IPL 2022, shut his critics saying that they can't be in his shoes and can't understand what he is going through.

Kohli is enduring one of the worst phases of his career, having scored 216 runs in 12 matches in the IPL with just one-fifty. He has also been dismissed for three golden ducks this season.

''It has never happened to me ever in my career I think, so I just smiled. I felt like I have seen everything that the game has to show,'' Kohli said during a chat posted on RCB's Twitter handle.

Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years. Tell us what the best moment from this interview was for you, in the comments section. #PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/vV6MyRDyRt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2022

His poor form has raised concerns with Ian Bishop pointing out Kohli's inability to score fluently in the IPL this season. The former West Indies pacer also said that it was a matter of concern that he is getting out to different types of bowlers.

However, Kohli said he doesn't pay heed to opinions and keeps critics at bay.

''They can't be in my shoes, they can't be in my shoes, they can't feel what I feel, they can't live that moment,'' the former India skipper said.

''You said how you cut the noise, you either mute the TV or don't pay attention to what people are saying and I do both of these things.''

With Kohli stepping down from RCB captaincy, Faf du Plessis took over the reins and Kohli said he always enjoyed mutual respect.

''I and Faf have always gotten along well even before he was captain of South Africa. Faf is a guy who is sure of himself and he has full authority on the field,'' he said.

''He tells me sometimes, if I mention things, that he doesn't want to do that, which I respect a lot. That only makes you gain respect for the person you are playing under.''