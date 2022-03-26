IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant can be India's future captain, DC coach Ricky Ponting makes a big statement

IPL 2022 LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is making quick strides in international cricket and in the Indian Premier League as well.

The 24-year-old cricketer from Delhi will be leading DC for the first time in a full-fledged season and head coach Ricky Ponting is pretty confident in the young man's capabilities to do well in the leadership role.

He, in fact, went on to say that Pant can be India's future captain.

He said that he has no doubt that flamboyant Pant will be a successful India captain if he is handed the responsibility in future.

Pant took over the captaincy at IPL franchise Delhi Capitals last season in the absence of an injured Shreyas Iyer, with the Ponting-led team management showing faith in the player.

"With some experience in a role like this in such a high-pressure tournament like the IPL, you know, I've got no doubt in years to come there is every chance that Risabh could be international captain. No doubt about it," Ponting said during a virtual media interaction on the eve of their IPL-15 opener against Mumbai Indians.

Delhi play Mumbai at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai at 3.30 pm IST. Both teams will be looking to kickstart their campaign with a win.

Ponting, who oversaw Rohit Sharma's rise to become the most successful IPL skipper for the record five-time champions Mumbai Indians, feels the duo of Pant and Rohit have identical qualities.

"I haven't thought about that actually. But I think they are actually quite similar. When Rohit took over at Mumbai, he was quite a young man as well and he just sort of started out in his international career. He would probably been about 23-24, similar age to what Rishabh over here.

"To be totally honest, they're actually quite similar people. I know they're great mates and they probably exchange little things about leadership and captaincy along the way as well," he said.

Ponting said Pant can emulate what Rohit has achieved for Mumbai Indians.

"There is every opportunity for Rishabh's journey to be quite similar to Rohit Sharma. Taking over as a young captain of a successful franchise and growing on a daily basis...

Hopefully Rishabh can have the same sort of success that Rohit had on Mumbai Indians," he added.

With PTI inputs