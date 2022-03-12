हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals REVEALS their new jersey for the tournament – WATCH

According to a statement issued by the franchise, the first few jerseys were given to select DC fans at the team's home ground -- the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals REVEALS their new jersey for the tournament – WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals on Saturday (March 12) unveiled their new official jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, beginning March 26.

According to a statement issued by the franchise, the first few jerseys were given to select DC fans at the team's home ground -- the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Additionally, select children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too, as part of a surprise activity curated specially for them.

''It's a new cycle of the IPL, and we can't wait to see our players in this brand new jersey,'' said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals.

''Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it's only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step,'' he added.

Delhi Capitals will start their season on March 27 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

The IPL 2022 will be held across four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and MCA International Stadium in Pune -- from March 26 to May 29.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Delhi CapitalsDCRishabh Pant
Next
Story

IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND VS SL 2nd Test at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2:00 PM IST March 12

Must Watch

PT5M51S

News Rush: America's action on Russia