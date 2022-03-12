IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals REVEALS their new jersey for the tournament – WATCH

Delhi Capitals on Saturday (March 12) unveiled their new official jersey for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, beginning March 26.

According to a statement issued by the franchise, the first few jerseys were given to select DC fans at the team's home ground -- the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Additionally, select children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too, as part of a surprise activity curated specially for them.

''It's a new cycle of the IPL, and we can't wait to see our players in this brand new jersey,'' said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals.

''Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it's only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step,'' he added.

Delhi Capitals will start their season on March 27 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

The One With DC's #IPL2022 Fixtures Tell us which league stage fixture are you looking forward to the most #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/1hB99Abl3N — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 6, 2022

The IPL 2022 will be held across four venues -- Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and MCA International Stadium in Pune -- from March 26 to May 29.

Delhi Capitals Squad for IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.