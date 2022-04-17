IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma took full blame for Mumbai Indians horrific start in the 15th edition of Indian Premier League on Saturday (April 17). MI are currently at the bottom of the league after losing all their six matches they have played so far.

KL Rahul's 103 in his 100th IPL match thrashed MI's hope of registering their first victory of the IPL 2022. Rahul's astonishing innings of 103 helped Lucknow win over Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium.

LSG's 18 run win made things difficult for the Mumbai Indians as now they have to win every match they play for qualification into the playoffs. However, MI skipper and opening batter Rohit took full responsibiluty for his side's disappointing start to the season.

Doesn't matter...you score a zero, fifty or hundred or even a double hundred.

"If I know what's going wrong, I'd correct it but it's not coming off. I'm trying to prepare myself in the way I prepare for every game, that is no different. It's not coming off," Rohit said after MI's defeat against LSG.

"I take the full responsibility of not putting the team in the situation of what they expect from me. I back myself to go out there and enjoy the game and doing what I have been doing all these years. It's important to keep looking forward. It's not the end of the world, we have come back before and we will try and come back again," he added.

Clearly, Rohit was disappointed just like any MI fan and will look to bounce back from the bad start his team has faced. Not to forget, Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of IPL with titles.