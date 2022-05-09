Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had another bad outing in IPL 2022, as he was dismissed for just 2 off 6 balls, in just the first over of the chase.

His dismissal, however, created a controversy as majority of IPL fans felt that he was not out there and that the umpire hurried to take the final decision.

What had happened?

On the last ball of the first over in the chase, KKR's pacer Tim Southee bowled a scrambled seam short of length delivery. Rohit did not have room to play with so jumped to defend it to leg side.

Howeverthe ball ball flew off the thigh pad and Sheldon Jackson took a good low catch diving to the right behind the wickets.

Sheldon was convinced that there was an edge and asked the captain to review. It took ages to build UltraEdge. In the replay it was clearly shown that that the spikes were caught before the ball touched the bat. There was one as the as passed the bat. But the the third umpire Bruce Oxenford didn't consider it and have a second lool. He asked the onfield umpire Chris Gaffaney to change his decision to out. Rohit was not happy as he walked back and so were MI owner Akash Ambani, who was present in the VIP box.

