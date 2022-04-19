Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday (April 18) registered the first hattrick of IPL 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Chahal claimed the wickets of Shreyas, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins off successive deliveries in the 17th over and turned the match on its head. He ended with 5/40 in his four overs.

Notably, it is the 21st hattrick in the IPL. While veteran spinner Amit Mishra has achieved the feat thrice, this was a first for Chahal. Watch the video of the hattrick here:

Chahal has now extended his lead at the top of the Purple Cap tally with 17 wickets in his kitty. He is followed by SRH's T Natarajan (12 wickets) and DC's Kuldeep Yadav (11 wickets).

Talking about the match, Jos Buttler's 103-run knock and Chahal's five-fer powered Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium. This is Rajasthan's fourth win in six matches.

Chasing a mammoth target of 218, Kolkata Knight Riders did fight till the end and the match was decided in the last over. Umesh Yadav and Sheldon Jackson dragged KKR to the verge of victory, 11 runs off the last six deliveries before they fell short by seven runs in the edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 217/5 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 103, Sanju Samson 38; Shimron Hetmyer 26 not out; Sunil Narine 2/21) beat Kolkata Knight Riders 210 all out in 19.4 overs (Aaron Finch 58, Shreyas Iyer 85, Umesh Yadav 21; Yuzvendra Chahal 5/40, Obed McCoy 2/41) by 7 runs