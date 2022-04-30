Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will look to continue their winning run when they take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in the 44th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Saturday. RR are unbeaten in their last three matches while MI are still searching for their first win of the season. Rohit Sharma's side is struggling to field a strong bowling attack and thus they roped Dhawal Kulkarni into the squad. It will be interesting to see if he gets a game tonight.

Kulkarni has mostly played for Rajasthan Royals and he has also played quite a number of games for Mumbai Indians and also for 'Gujarat Lions'. The right-arm pacer has played 92 matches in the cash-rich league in which he took 86 wickets with an economy of 8.31 and an average of 28.77. The Mumbai lad is the last resort for MI as everyone else failed in the bowling department.

Mumbai's pace spearhead Bumrah has conceded 229 runs from eight matches and has managed to take just five wickets. The other pacers have also struggled badly this season. The performances of left-arm pacers Jaydev Unadkat (six wickets and 190 runs conceded from five matches) and Daniel Sams (six wickets and 209 runs conceded from five matches) have been pretty ordinary.

On the other hand, all is good for Rajasthan Royals. The Sanju Samson-led side is placed second in the points table and need two more wins in six games to qualify for the playoffs. Right from Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson in top order to Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell and Riyan Parag are looking in good touch. R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are doing superb work in the spin department while Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen and Prasidh Krishna form the pace attack.

RR vs MI Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith