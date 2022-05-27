Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler Mohammed Siraj entered history books for all the wrong reasons. The pacer from Hyderabad has now being hit for 30 sixes in IPL 2022, which is the most by a bowler in the history of the league in an edition. When Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed him over the park at the start of the chase in the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, he surpassed Dwayne Bravo's record of 29 sixes which he achieved in the 2018 season.

Most sixes conceded in an IPL edition

30 Mohammed Siraj (2022)

29 Dwayne Bravo (2018)

28 Yuzvendra Chahal (2015)

28 Wanindu Hasaranga (2022)

27 Yuzvendra Chahal (2022)