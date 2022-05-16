Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal played a match-winning knock for his side in the 63rd match of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants at MCA stadium, Pune on Sunday. Jaiswal scored 41 runs in just 29 balls with the help of six boundaries and a six, he was also RR's highest run-scorer of the innings. His only six in the innings was a special one as it was 103m long. Jaiswal's six against Dhushmantha Chameera landed outside the stadium. This is also the second biggest six by an RR batsman after Jos Buttler's 107m hit against Delhi Capitals' Shardul Thakur.

Biggest sixes in IPL 2022

L Livingstone (PBKS) - 117m- vs M Shami (GT)

Dewald Brevis (MI) - 112m - vs R Chahar (PBKS)

L Livingstone (PBKS) - 108m - vs M Choudhary (CSK)

N Pooran (SRH) - 108m- vs A Nortje (DC)

J Buttler (RR) - 107m - vs S Thakur (DC)

Reacting to Jaiswal's six former India batsman Wasim Jaffer wrote on Twitter, "Chameera ko kyu maara? Jaiswal: Dushmantha." The post immediately went viral on social media and left cricket fans in splits.

Most sixes in an IPL season

Talking about sixes, IPL 2022 broke the record of hitting the most sixes in a single season of IPL. In 61 matches of IPL 2022, batsmen have hit 873 sixes. Earlier in IPL 2018, 872 maximums were hit in the season. With 11 matches to go in the season, it is very likely to break the 1000 sixes mark.

Most Sixes in a single IPL season

873 in 2022 *

872 in 2018

784 in 2019

734 in 2020

731 in 2012