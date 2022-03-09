IPL 2022: Sakshi REVEALS the hardest aspect of being MS Dhoni’s wife, WATCH

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has been married to Sakshi now for over a decade. The couple have a beautiful daughter Ziva and are rarely seen without each other off the field during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

On the occasion of Women’s Day 2022 on Tuesday (March 8), Sakshi Dhoni revealed the challenges of being married to cricketing icon ‘Mahi’ or ‘Thala’ to his CSK fans. Drawing comparisons between the life of a cricketer's wife and those of other professions, Sakshi highlighted how much the former has to adapt in order to ensure that their husbands remain stress-free.

“We are proud because they are where they are because they've been chosen out of billions of people and they are the in the game that people love, especially in India,” Sakshi Dhoni said in a video posted by Chennai Super Kings on YouTube.

Watch Sakshi reveal challenges of being married to MS Dhoni here...

“General life changes when you get married and your husband goes to an office. But our husbands go to play sports. So I think you just have to adapt and change according to how they expect you to be and not just sort of stress them out,” Sakshi added.

Privacy has been one of the biggest challenges for cricketers and their families. “You don’t have your private space and you cannot be like how you are basically in front of cameras right now. Some people are comfortable in front of the camera, some people are not. And especially with the public, they tend to judge you, like especially when you are a cricketer’s wife. Even when you are doing something like hanging out with friends and they do talk,” Sakshi revealed.

Meanwhile, husband Dhoni is training in Surat with the rest of CSK teammates ahead of the IPL 2022. This year’s IPL will kick off on March 26 with a clash between defending champions CSK and runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.