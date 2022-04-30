हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Samantha Prabhu reacts to Virat Kohli's VIRAL dance on Pushpa song - WATCH

RCB batter Virat Kohli recently danced to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' during a party organised by the franchise for the newly-wed couple Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman.  

IPL 2022: Samantha Prabhu reacts to Virat Kohli&#039;s VIRAL dance on Pushpa song - WATCH
File image (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore recently arranged a party for the newly-wed couple Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman inside their bio-bubble in Mumbai. RCB all-rounder Maxwell married his fiancé Vini last month in Melbourne ahead of IPL 2022.

Notably, the party was also attended by former captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, the video of Kohli grooving to Samantha Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’ song from the movie Pushpa went viral. Watch the video here:

Interestingly, Samantha was impressed by the RCB batter's moves as the actress on Thursday (April 28) shared Kohli's dancing video on her Instagram story with a dancing emoji and tagged Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. 

Here's the screenshot of Samantha's story:

The official Twitter handle of Pushpa had also shared the video of Virat Kohli's dance and had tweeted, "#Pushpa #OoAntavaOoOoAntava."

Also, RCB shared a short video on its official Twitter handle where former Challengers' captain Kohli can be seen doing the Bhangra while pacer Mohammad Siraj is performing Hyderbad's traditional Marfa dance.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also shared a picture with her husband Virat Kohli, stating this is her first experience of a wedding function inside a bio-bubble. 

“Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife,” read the caption of Anushka’s post.

Talking about Kohli, the RCB batter is going through a terrible patch as he is struggling to score runs in the ongoing IPL 2022.

He was promoted to the top of the order against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday after back-to-back ducks but the move also did not yield the desired result as the former India captain was out for nine. RCB lost the match by 29 runs.

Kohli will be next seen in action when RCB take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Saturday (April 3).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Virat KohliSamantha PrabhuRCB
Next
Story

IPL 2022: DC coach Ponting reveals why Pant sent Amre on-field during no-ball controversy vs RR

Must Watch

PT2M28S

Pune Mahavikas Rally: Shivsena, Congress, NCP will also participate in the rally