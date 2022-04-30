Royal Challengers Bangalore recently arranged a party for the newly-wed couple Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman inside their bio-bubble in Mumbai. RCB all-rounder Maxwell married his fiancé Vini last month in Melbourne ahead of IPL 2022.

Notably, the party was also attended by former captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, the video of Kohli grooving to Samantha Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’ song from the movie Pushpa went viral. Watch the video here:

Interestingly, Samantha was impressed by the RCB batter's moves as the actress on Thursday (April 28) shared Kohli's dancing video on her Instagram story with a dancing emoji and tagged Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Here's the screenshot of Samantha's story:

The official Twitter handle of Pushpa had also shared the video of Virat Kohli's dance and had tweeted, "#Pushpa #OoAntavaOoOoAntava."

Also, RCB shared a short video on its official Twitter handle where former Challengers' captain Kohli can be seen doing the Bhangra while pacer Mohammad Siraj is performing Hyderbad's traditional Marfa dance.

Traditional Indian attire, smiles, hugs, music, dance and more dance. #MaxiVins had everything to bring the wedding vibes inside the bio bubble. That turned out to be one special night! Come be a part of it through this video.#PlayBold #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/rZdSDpFRJO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also shared a picture with her husband Virat Kohli, stating this is her first experience of a wedding function inside a bio-bubble.

“Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife,” read the caption of Anushka’s post.

Talking about Kohli, the RCB batter is going through a terrible patch as he is struggling to score runs in the ongoing IPL 2022.

He was promoted to the top of the order against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday after back-to-back ducks but the move also did not yield the desired result as the former India captain was out for nine. RCB lost the match by 29 runs.

Kohli will be next seen in action when RCB take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Saturday (April 3).