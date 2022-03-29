हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Sanju Samson, bowlers shine as RR thrash SRH by 61 runs

A solid batting followed by a clinical bowling performance helped Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: Sanju Samson, bowlers shine as RR thrash SRH by 61 runs
File image (Source: Twitter)

A solid batting followed by a clinical bowling performance helped Rajasthan Royals thrash Sunrisers Hyderabad by 61 runs in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Riding on brilliant attacking knocks by skipper Sanju Samson (55 off 27), Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) and a late cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13), Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 in 20 overs. Apart from the trio of Samson, Padikkal and Hetmyer, Jos Buttler (35 off 28) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

Umran Malik (2/39) and T Natarajan (2/43) were the top wicket-takers for Hyderabad.

In reply, top-order batters -- Kane Williamson (2), Abhishek Sharma (9), Rahul Tripathi (0), Nicholas Pooran (0) couldn't do much for Hyderabad. Lower down the order, Aiden Markram (57 off 41), Romario Shepherd (24 off 18) and Washington Sundar (40 off 14) tried hard but it wasn't enough as Hyderabad were restricted to 149-7 in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3/22), Prasidh Krishna (2/16) and Trent Boult (2/23) were the wicket-takers for Rajasthan.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 149/7 in 20 overs(Aiden Markram 57, Washington Sundar 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/22) by 61 runs.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Sanju SamsonRRSRH
Next
Story

'Cheating karta hai tu': Fans slam third umpire after Kane Williamson's controversial dismissal during SRH vs RR IPL 2022 clash - WATCH

Must Watch

PT15M16S

DNA: Ghazipur landfill site -- Outrage over fire in Delhi's 'mountain'