IPL 2022: Sanju Samson retained by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 14 crore, says report

Rajasthan Royals have retained skipper Sanju Samson for the upcoming 2022 season of the Indian Premier League after the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter agreed to a salary of Rs 14 crore. The Royals are also looking to sign up Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Yashasvi Jaiswal, according to report.

ESPNcricinfo website reported that the 27-year old will continue as captain of the Royals franchise. The retention window for all the IPL teams will close on November 30. Samson had joined Royals in 2018 for Rs 8 crore. He took over as the Royals captain last season from Steve Smith and although he failed to take the team into the IPL 2021 playoffs, he still finished with 484 runs at a strike-rate of 137.

England wicketkeeper Buttler is expected to sign off on the retention soon but all-rounder Ben Stokes position and availability is still unclear. Stokes took a break from cricket in 2021, and has only just returned to training ahead of Ashes 2021.

It will be a toss up between Livingstone, who was sensational for England in the T20 World Cup 2021, and Stokes for the third retention position after Samson and Buttler. Jaiswal, if retained, will only cost the Royals Rs 4 crore as he is still an uncapped player.

According to the IPL rules, a team can retain a total four players of which a maximum of two can be overseas. This arrangement costs Rs 42 crore but still leaves the owner with Rs 48 crore to spend at the auction. The Royals are expected to seal the final three retentions by November 28.