IPL 2022 Schedule: Date, format, venues, full squad of CSK, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, GT, LSG; all you need to know

The opening match of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is less than one month away as the tournament is scheduled to start on March 26, while the summit clash will be played on May 29.

Also, the first game of the 15th edition of the IPL is set to be a repeat of the IPL 2021 final between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders. Dhoni’s CSK came out on top last year to win the IPL title for the fourth time.

Meanwhile, the IPL governing council announced the two groups for the IPL 2022 recently but the full schedule of the tournament is yet to be revealed.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been placed in two different groups. MI, KKR, RR, DC, and LSG are part of group A. Group B includes teams like CSK, RCB, SRH, PBKS, and GT.



IPL 2022 Format

The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches) totalling to 70 league matches, followed by the 4 playoff matches. Each team will play 5 teams twice and the remaining 4 teams only once (2 only home and 2 only away).

To decide which teams will play against whom, teams have been divided in two virtual groups based on the number of times being crowned the IPL Champions followed by the number of times the teams reached the final of the tournament.

Group A- Mumbai Indians (5 titles, 6 finals), Kolkata Knight Riders (2 titles, 3 finals), Rajasthan Royals (1 title, 1 final), Delhi Capitals (0 titles, 1 final), Lucknow Super Giants (0 titles, 0 finals)

Group B - Chennai Super Kings (4 titles, 9 finals), Sunrisers Hyderabad (1 title, 2 finals), Royal Challengers Bangalore (0 titles, 3 finals), Punjab Kings (0 titles, 1 final), Gujarat Titans (0 titles, 0 finals)

Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. With the rest of the teams in the second group they will play only once during the season.

For Example: In Group A, MI will play 2 matches each against KKR, RR, DC, LSG. MI will also play 2 matches against CSK and 1 match each against other teams in Group B.

Similarly, in Group B, RCB will play 2 matches against CSK, SRH, PBKS and GT. RCB will also play 2 matches against RR and 1 match each against other teams in Group A.

IPL 2022 Points System

Despite being divided into two groups there will be a single points table with all the 10 teams in it and the four teams with the best points tally will enter the playoffs round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Meanwhile, the teams who will finish in the top 2 in the points table will get two chances to enter the final as they will play Qualifier 1 & 2 and the teams placed in 3rd and 4th spot will play Eliminator round to enter the Qualifier 2 to lock horns with the team that lost the Qualifier 1.

IPL 2022 Venues

70 league games to be played across four venues – Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Mumbai will host 55 games, while 15 will be played in Pune.

Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil stadiums will host 20 matches each, while Brabourne Stadium and MCA International stadiums will host 15 games each.

It is worth noting that a decision on the venue for the playoffs is yet to be taken, with Ahmedabad likely in contention.

IPL 2022 Squads of all Teams



CSK

Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (c) (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore), Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.4 crore), Robin Uthappa (Rs 2 crore), Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore), KM Asif (Rs 20 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Shivam Dube (Rs 4 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 70 Lakh). Rajvardhan Hangargekar (Rs 1.5 crore), Simarjeet Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Devon Conway (Rs 1 crore), Mitchell Santner (Rs 1.90 crore), Adam Milne (Rs 1.9 crore), Subhranshu Senapati (Rs 20 lakh), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs 20 lakh), Prashant Solanki (Rs 1.20 crore), Dwayne Pretorious (Rs 50 Lakh), N Jagadeesan (Rs 20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs 3.50 crore), Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lakh).

Total Squad: 25, Overseas Players: 8

LSG

KL Rahul (c) (Rs 15 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore), Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs 6.75 crore), Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs 8.25 crore), Mark Wood (Rs 7.50 crore), Deepak Hooda (5.75 crore), Manish Pandey (4.60 crore), Dushmanta Chameera (Rs 2 crore), Evin Lewis (Rs 2 crore), Krishnappa Gowtham (Rs 90 lakh), Ankit Singh Rajpoot (Rs 50 lakh), Shahbaz Nadeem (Rs 50 lakh), Kyle Mayers (Rs 50 lakh), Manan Vohra (Rs 20 lakh), Mohsin Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Mayank Yadav (Rs 20 lakh), Ayush Badoni (Rs 20 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs 20 lakh).

Total Squad: 21, Overseas Players: 7

RCB

Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore), Mohammad Siraj (Rs 7 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs 7 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs 10.75 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 10.75 crore), Dinesh Karthik (Rs 5.50 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 7.75 crore), Shahbaz Ahmed (Rs 2.40 crore) Anuj Rawat (Rs 3.4 Crore), Akashdeep Singh (Rs 20 lakh). Mahipal Lomror (Rs 95 lakh). Finn Allen (Rs 80 lakh), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 1 crore), Jason Behrendorff (Rs 75 lakh), Suyash Prabhudessai (Rs 30 lakh), Chama Milind (Rs 25 lakh), Aneeshwar Gautam (Rs 20 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs 20 lakh), David Willey (Rs 2 crore), Siddharth Kaul (Rs 75 lakh).

Total Squad: 22; Overseas Players: 8

PBKS

Mayank Agarwal (c) (Rs 12 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore), Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crore) Harpreet Brar (3.8 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 60 lakh), Jitesh Sharma (Rs 20 lakh), Ishan Porel (Rs 3.8 crore), Liam Livingstone (Rs 11.50 crore), Odean Smith (Rs 6 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs 2 crore), Rishi Dhawan (Rs 55 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 2 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs 75 lakh), Atharva Taide (Rs 20 lakh), Benny Howell (Rs 40 lakh).

Total Squad: 25; Overseas Players: 7



MI

Rohit Sharma (c) (Rs 16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore), Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 crore), Dewald Brevis (Rs 3 crore), M Ashwin (Rs 1.6 crore), Basil Thampi (Rs 30 lakh), Tim David (Rs 8.25 crore), Jofra Archer (Rs 8 crore), Daniel Sams (Rs 2.60 crore), N Tilak Verma (Rs 1.70 crore), M Ashwin (Rs 1.60 crore), Tymal Mills (Rs 1.50 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 1.30 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 1 crore), Fabian Allen (Rs 75 lakh), Mayank Markande (Rs 65 lakh), Sanjay Yadav (Rs 50 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs 30 lakh), Anmolpreet Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Rahul Buddhi (Rs 20 lakh), Hrithik Shokeen (Rs 20 lakh), Mohd Arshad Khan (Rs 20 lakh).

Total Squad: 25; Overseas Players: 8

RR

Sanju Samson (c) (Rs 14 Crore), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 Crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 Crore), Prasidh Krishna (RS 10 Crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.50 Crore), Trent Boult (Rs 8 Crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 Crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 6.50 Crore), R Ashwin (Rs 5 Crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 3.80 Crore), Navdeep Saini (Rs 2.60 Crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 2 Crore), James Neesham (Rs 1.50 Crore), Karun Nair (Rs 1.40 Crore), Rassie Van Der Dussen (Rs 1 Crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs 75 Lakh), Obed McCoy (Rs 75 Lakh), K.C. Cariappa (Rs 30 Lakh), Kuldeep Sen (Rs 20 Lakh), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 20 Lakh), Tejas Baroka (Rs 20 Lakh), Kuldip Yadav (Rs 20 Lakh), Shubham Garhwal (Rs 20 Lakh), Anunay Singh (Rs 20 Lakh).

Total Squad: 24; Overseas: 8

KKR

Shreyas Iyer (c) (Rs 12.5 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore), Andre Russell (12 crores) and Sunil Narine (6 crores), Nitish Rana (Rs. 8 crores), Sheldon Jackson (Rs. 60 lakhs), Pat Cummins (7.25 crores), Shivam Mavi (7.25 crores), Ajinkya Rahane (1 Cr), Umesh Yadav (2 Cr), Rinku Singh (55 Lakh), Baba Indrajith (20 Lakh), Abhijit Tomar (40 Lakh), Anukul Roy (20 Lakh), Pratham Singh (20 Lakh), Ramesh Kumar (20 Lakh), Aman Hakim Khan (20 Lakh), Rasikh Dar (20 Lakh), Ashok Sharma (55 Lakh), Sam Billings (2 crores), Alex Hales (1.50crores), Chamika Karunaratne (50 Lakh), Tim Southee (1.5 Cr), Mohammad Nabi (1 Cr)

Total Squad: 25; Overseas: 8



SRH

Kane Williamson (c) (Rs 14 Crore), Abdul Samad (Rs 4 Crore), Umran Malik (Rs 4 Crore), Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 Crore), Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 Crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs 8.50 Crore), Romario Shepherd (Rs 7.75 Crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 6.50 Crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 4.20 Crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 4.20 Crore), T Natarajan (Rs 4 Crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 4 Crore), Aiden Markram (Rs 2.60 Crore), Sean Abbott (Rs 2.40 Crore), Glenn Phillips (Rs 1.50 Crore), Shreyas Gopal (Rs 75 Lakh), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 50 Lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqui (Rs 50 Lakh), Priyam Garg (Rs 20 Lakh), Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 20 Lakh), R Samarth (Rs 20 Lakh), Shashank Singh (Rs 20 Lakh), Saurabh Dubey (Rs 20 Lakh).

Total Squad: 23; Overseas Players: 8



DC

Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crores), Rishabh Pant (Rs. 16 crores) (c), Axar Patel (9 crores) and Anrich Nortje (6.5 crores), David Warner (Rs. 6.25 crores), Mitchell Marsh (Rs. 6.50 crores), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs. 20 lakhs), KS Bharat (Rs. 2 crores), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 10.75 crores), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs. 2 crores), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 1.10 crores), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crores), Ashwin Hebbar (Rs. 20 crore), Srikar Bharat (Rs. 2 crores), Mandeep Singh (Rs. 1.10 Crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs. 5.25 Crore), Chetan Sakariya (Rs. 4 Crore), Lalit Yadav (Rs. 65 lakh), Ripal Patel (Rs. 20 lakh), Yash Dhull (Rs. 50 lakh), Rovman Powell (Rs. 2.8 Crore), Praveen Dubey (Rs. 50 lakh), Lungisani Ngidi (Rs. 50 lakh), Tim Seifert (Rs. 50 lakh), Vicky Ostwal (Rs. 20 lakh)

Total Squad: 24; Overseas Players: 8

GT

Hardik Pandya (c) (Rs. 15 crores), Rashid Khan (Rs. 15 crores) and Shubman Gill (Rs. 7 crores), Mohammed Shami (Rs. 6.25 crores), Jason Roy (Rs. 2 crores), Lockie Ferguson (Rs. 10 crores), Abhinav Sadarangani (Rs. 2.6 crores), Rahul Tewatia (Rs. 9 crores), Noor Ahmed (Rs. 30 lakh), R Sai Kishore (Rs. 3 crores), Yash Dayal (Rs 3.20 crore), David Miller (Rs 3 crore), Matthew Wade (Rs 2.40 crore), Alzarri Joseph (Rs 2.40 crore), Wriddhiman Saha (Rs 1.90 crore), Jayant Yadav (Rs 1.70 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.40 crore), Dominic Drakes (Rs 1.10 crore), Gurkeerat Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Varun Aaron (Rs 50 lakh), Noor Ahmad (Rs 30 lakh), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 20 lakh), B Sai Sudharsan (Rs 20 lakh), Pradeep Sangwan (Rs 20 lakh).

Total Players: 23; Overseas Players: 8