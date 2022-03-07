हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders Time Table, match timings, date, venues and KKR full squad here

IPL 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2022 on March 26.

IPL 2022 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders Time Table, match timings, date, venues and KKR full squad here
Source: Twitter

KKR IPL 2022 Full Schedule: The Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time IPL champions. They won the league in 2012 and 2014 editions respectively and are hailed as one of the top teams in the league. Not to forget, KKR also made it to the finals in the last edition of the tournament, that is 2021.

KKR is also among the smartest teams in the league, who use every penny to good use at the auction. They had a great run under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who won them both the titles. After Gautam left, KKR struggled to even make it to semis under the new leadership of Dinesh Karthik. He left captaincy midway through the 2020 season, handing over the baton to Eoin Morgan. It was under Morgan’s captaincy that KKR reached the finals of IPL 2021 in UAE.

KKR is co-owned by Red Chillies Entertainment and Mehta Group. Shah Rukh Khan is the head of Red Chillies while Jay Mehta and actor Juhi Chawls own Mehta Group.

During the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction, KKR spent Rs 89.55 crore on retentions and buying 21 more players for a maximum squad of 25 players. Former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was their most expensive buy for Rs 12.25 crore.

Retained players: The first name is Andre Russell who has been retained for Rs 12 crore. The next three names are Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore).

Final list of players purchased by KKR in IPL 2022 auction:

Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.25 crore), Nitish Rana (Rs 8 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 7.25 crore), Shivam Mavi (Rs 7.25 crore), Sheldon Jackson (Rs 60 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 1 crore), Rinku Singh (Rs 55 lakh), Rasikh Dar (Rs 20 lakh), Baba Indrajith (Rs 20 lakh), Chamika Karunaratne (Rs 50 lakh), Abhijeet Tomar (Rs 40 lakh), Pratham Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Ashok Sharma (Rs 55 lakh), Sam Billings (Rs 2 crore), Alex Hales (Rs 1.5 crore), Tim Southee (Rs 1.5 crore), Ramesh Kumar (Rs 20 lakh), Umesh Yadav (Rs 2 crore), Aman Khan (Rs 20 lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders full IPL 2022 schedule here…

March 26 – CSK vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

March 30 - RCB vs KKR - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 1 - KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 6 - KKR vs MI - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 10 - KKR vs DC - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 15 - SRH vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 18 - RR vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 23 - KKR vs GT - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 28 - DC vs KKR- 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 2 - KKR vs RR - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 7 - LSG vs KKR - 3:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 9 - MI vs KKR - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 14 - KKR vs SRH - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 18 - KKR vs LSG - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

