Kolkata Knight Riders Players List after IPL Auction 2022: Check KKR Team New Squad, Price, Name of Sold and Unsold Players

KKR IPL 2022 player list: The Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time IPL champions. They won the league in 2012 and 2014 editions respectively and are hailed as one of the top teams in the league. Not to forget, KKR also made it to the finals in the last edition of the tournament, that is 2021.

KKR is also among the smartest teams in the league, who use every penny to good use at the auction. They had a great run under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who won them both the titles. After Gautam left, KKR struggled to even make it to semis under the new leadership of Dinesh Karthik. He left captaincy midway through the 2020 season, handing over the baton to Eoin Morgan. It was under Morgan’s captaincy that KKR reached the finals of IPL 2021 in UAE.

KKR is co-owned by Red Chillies Entertainment and Mehta Group. Shah Rukh Khan is the head of Red Chillies while Jay Mehta and actor Juhi Chawls own Mehta Group.

During the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction, KKR spent Rs 89.55 crore on retentions and buying 21 more players for a maximum squad of 25 players. Former Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer was their most expensive buy for Rs 12.25 crore.

Speaking about Ajinkya Rahane’s transfer to Kolkata on Day 2 of the mega auction, franchise co-owner Jahnavi Mehta, daughter of Bollywood star Juhi Chawla, explained why the former Rajasthan Royals skipper is a value buy for the Eden Gardens stalwarts. “Definitely Rahane was a value buy for us. He has been around for ages and adds a lot in terms of leadership. We lost out on Shubhman Gill and Ajinkya can perform that role,” Jahnavi told Star Sports during the mega auction of IPL 2022.

“He will allow Venkatesh Iyer to play his role and would be the perfect foil. Rinku Singh was part of KKR's academy and he is a homegrown buy. He piles up runs in the First Class circuit. He has an amazing sense of humour. He is the quintessential team man. Our captaincy will be decided by the team management and we have a lot of options, which we'll look into after the auctions,” Jahnavi added.

Retained players: The first name is Andre Russell who has been retained for Rs 12 crore. The next three names are Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore).

Final list of players purchased by KKR in IPL 2022 auction:

Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.25 crore), Nitish Rana (Rs 8 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 7.25 crore), Shivam Mavi (Rs 7.25 crore), Sheldon Jackson (Rs 60 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 1 crore), Rinku Singh (Rs 55 lakh), Rasikh Dar (Rs 20 lakh), Baba Indrajith (Rs 20 lakh), Chamika Karunaratne (Rs 50 lakh), Abhijeet Tomar (Rs 40 lakh), Pratham Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Ashok Sharma (Rs 55 lakh), Sam Billings (Rs 2 crore), Alex Hales (Rs 1.5 crore), Tim Southee (Rs 1.5 crore), Ramesh Kumar (Rs 20 lakh), Umesh Yadav (Rs 2 crore), Aman Khan (Rs 20 lakh)