Punjab Kings opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is among the top 5 run-getters in the IPL 2022, is set to make his foray into the world of Bollywood. From making TikTok and Instagram videos with teammates to renacting the ‘Pushpa’ dialogue on social media, time and again, Dhawan has shown the entertaining side to him to his fans.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the Punjab Kings opener is set to make his Bollywood debut. The report claims that the veteran cricketer has finished the shoot and things are deliberately being kept under the wraps. The report goes on to provide details that Dhawan would play a pivotal role in the film and not a cameo.

“Shikhar always had huge respect for actors, and when he was offered this part he was happy to come aboard. The makers felt that Shikhar suits the character and reached out to him a few months back. It’s a proper full-length role and is not a cameo. His part is pivotal to the film, which is expected to release sometime this year,” a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

In IPL 2022, Dhawan is the fourth-highest run-scorer so far with 421 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 122. It comprises of three fifties as well. He has been one of the keys for his side this year. Punjab is currently placed at the seventh spot in the points table with six wins in 13 games. They have a slim chance of making the playoffs this year after their 17-run loss to Delhi Capitals on Monday (May 16).

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma has made a U-turn on the decision to take a break. Rohit along with Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant will be rested for the T20 series against South Africa. Dhawan is likely to lead India while Hardik Pandya is also in the fray.

“All the senior India players will get at least three and half weeks of complete rest. Rohit, Virat, KL, Rishabh and Jasprit will all directly go to England for the ‘fifth Test’ following the white-ball series. We need all our key players to remain fresh for the England series,” a senior BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.