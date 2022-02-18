हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IPL 2022: U19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar could lose IPL contract due to age fraud

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, member of the Indian U19 World Cup team, could be banned from playing cricket. 

IPL 2022: U19 star Rajvardhan Hangargekar could lose IPL contract due to age fraud
(Source: Twitter)

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, member of the Indian U19 World Cup team, could be banned from playing cricket. 

The pacer has been accused of doing age fraud to become elgibile to play for U19 team. 

In a report published in Marathi newspaper Saamna, the commissioner of the Sports and Youth Department, Maharashtra, Omprakash Bakoria has accused Hangargekar of age fudging.

He said that Hangargekar changed his birth date from January 10, 2001 to November 10, 2002 to play for U19 teams. This was done during his readmission in the 8th grade in the school. 

Bakoria, as per the same report, has written to the BCCI regarding the bowler's age fraud. 

“Dharashiv CEO Rahul Gupta investigated Rajvardhan Hangargekar’s birth date. It was found that he was admitted to a public school in Dharashiv where his birthdate was listed as 10 January 2001. However, that was changed to 10th November 2002 before eighth grade,” Bakoria wrote in his letter to the BCCI, as per InsideSport.

"Yes, we have received a letter from the Maharashtra DYS. It is a serious allegation and we are looking into it. But at the moment he is free to play. We fully trust the system in place," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

Hangargekar, a pace all-rounder, who is known for his great speed and ability to strike the ball well, was picked up by Chennai Super Kings at the recently-concluded IPL 2022 mega auction. CSK bought him for a sum of Rs 1.5 crore at the mega auction. If his agre fraud turns out to be true then he may lose contract and also stopped from playing cricket. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketIPLIPL 2022Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Next
Story

LIVE India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I live score and updates: Ishan Kishan gone for 2

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Ukraine Russia Conflict: Putin will take stock of preparations of Russian army