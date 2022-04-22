Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League ‘El Clasico’ clash against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (April 21). CSK now have 4 points from 7 matches but continue to remain in 9th position, just ahead of MI – who became the first team in IPL to lose 7 successive matches.

Former captain MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 28 off 13 balls set up the win for the defending champions, who won off the last ball of the game with three wickets to spare. CSK’s next match is against Punjab Kings on Monday (April 25) and they can certainly move a few places up the table with a win in that match.

Check updates IPL 2022 points table here...

Five-time champions MI, on the other hand, are almost certainly out of the Playoffs race since they have failed to register a single win in IPL 2022 even after 7 matches.

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (375 runs)

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to hold on to the IPL 2022 Orange Cap with 375 runs in 6 matches so far with two hundreds and two fifties. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis are in second and third position.

CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube failed to make much progress on the Orange Cap list after score 13 against MI. Dube now has 239 runs in 7 matches at an average of 39.83 with two fifties and a strike-rate of 161.48.

MI youngster Tilak Verma moved into the sixth spot with his second fifty of the season. Tilak now has 234 runs in 7 matches at an average of 46.8 with two fifties.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (17 wickets)

The Purple Cap currently belongs to Yuzvendra Chahal, who has picked up 17 wickets from 6 matches so far. The Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner can add to this tally as his side takes on COVID-19-hit Delhi Capitals in Match No. 34 of IPL 2022 on Friday (April 22).

CSK’s Dwayne Bravo – IPL’s leading wicket-taker – leaped over Sunrisers Hyderabad T. Natarajan into third place on the Purple Cap list. Bravo picked up 2/36 against Mumbai Indians and now has 12 wickets in 7 matches.

Delhi Capitals chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav continues to be in 2nd place with 13 wickets so far.