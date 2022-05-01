Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have turned heads with eight wins from nine matches, five of them coming in a row after their Saturday's six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore to virtually seal their IPL 2022 playoff berth in their inception year.

Chasing 171, GT were reduced to 95/4 inside 13 overs as they had an uphill equation of 58 off 30 balls as Rahul Tewatia (43 not out off 25 balls) once again played the role of a finisher with David Miller (39 not out; 24b) in his company.

The duo took them across the line with three balls to spare as table-topper GT now have 16 points from nine games, almost certain of making the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians recorded their first win of the IPL 2022 beating Rajasthan Royals by five wickets as they put up their best show of the current edition on a Saturday night.

However, despite the win, Rohit Sharma-led MI remained at the bottom of the points table, while, Rajasthan are at the second spot in the tally with six wins in nine matches.

Check the updated IPL 2022 points table here:

Orange Cap - Jos Buttler (566 runs)

RR's Jos Buttler smashed another half-century on Saturday against MI to extend his lead at the top of the Orange Cap tally. The opener now has 566 runs to his name from nine matches. Meanwhile, GT skipper Hardik Pandya is now third on the list having scored 308 runs in 8 games.

Purple Cap - Yuzvendra Chahal (19 Wickets)

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the chart with 19 wickets under his belt. DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav is in the second position in the Purple Cap race. Kuldeep took four crucial wickets against KKR on Thursday. He took over the second spot from SRH's Umran Malik. Kuldeep now has 17 wickets in eight games.