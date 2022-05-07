Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha had laid a solid foundation with a century partnership for the opening wicket but clinical bowling and good work in the field helped Mumbai Indians pull off a five-run win in Match 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Saha struck a superb 40-ball 55, hitting six boundaries and two sixes while Gill blasted 52 off 36 deliveries, hitting six fours and two sixes as they went neck-and-neck in scoring runs to give their team a brilliant start as they chased Mumbai Indians' 177/6 in 20 overs build largely on vital innings by skipper Rohit Sharma (43), Ishan Kishan (45) and Tim David (44 not out).

But a hit-wicket and two run-outs changed the course of the game as Mumbai Indians dragged the match to 9 needed off the final over and Daniel Sams denied David Miller many opportunities as Gujarat Titans were restricted to 172/5 in 20 overs.

However, GT remain on top of the IPL 2022 points table, while Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the tally.

A look at the Points Table after Match No. of the #TATAIPL 2022 #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/QCCN9Lm30Y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2022

Notably, MI and CSK are out of the playoffs race while KKR, PBKS, SRH, DC, RCB and RR are fighting for the two spots in the final four. LSG and GT are almost confirmed to make it to the playoffs. DC need to win at least three out of their remaining four matches while SRH have the same equation now.

Orange Cap

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya entered the top five of the Orange Cap race after scoring 24 runs against Mumbai Indians on Friday. RR's Jos Buttler is way ahead of everyone with 588 runs to his name, followed by LSG's KL Rahul, PBKS' Shikhar Dhawan, DC's David Warner and Pandya.

Purple Cap

RR's Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the tally with 19 wickets in his kitty, while DC's Kuldeep Yadav, who is second in the Purple Cap race, is now just one wicket behind Chahal with 18 scalps to his name. PBKS' Kagiso Rabad, SRH's T Natarajan and RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga are next on the list.