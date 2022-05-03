IPL 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders kept their hopes of qualifying for the 2022 Playoffs alive, snapping a 5-match losing run with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Monday (May 2). With the win, KKR are in 7th place on the IPL 2022 points table with 8 points from 10 points, ahead of Punjab Kings.

KKR have a NRR of 0.060 as compared to PBKS, who have a NRR of -0.470 with 8 points from 9 matches. Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab Kings will look to jump up to fifth as they get ready to face table-topper Gujarat Titans in Match No. 48 on Tuesday (May 3).

The Royals, meanwhile, continued to be placed in third position on the points table with 12 points from 10 matches but having suffered back-to-back losses against KKR and Mumbai Indians now. The Titans are at the top of the table with 16 points from 9 matches and have already booked their Playoffs berth this season.

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (588 runs)

The Royals opener Jos Buttler continues to lead the Orange Cap race, after scoring 22 against KKR on Monday. England and RR batter now has 588 runs from 10 matches at an average of 65.33 with three centuries and three fifties to his name.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer joined Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma on 324 runs but Abhishek has played one game less – 9 as compared to 10. Iyer scored 32-ball 34 against RR to take his tally to 324 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36 with two fifties.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul continues to be in second spot with 451 runs from 10 matches at an average of 56.38 with 2 fifties and 2 tons.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (19 wickets)

Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal may have failed to add to his wickets tally but he continues to lead the Purple Cap race with 19 wickets from 10 matches so far. KKR pacer Umesh Yadav climbed to 4th place after claiming 1/24 against RR. Yadav now has 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 19.06.

Delhi Capitals chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and SRH pacer T. Natarajan are in 2nd and 3rd position with 17 wickets each from 9 matches so far.