IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: LSG climb to third spot, KL Rahul remains second-highest run-getter

Punjab Kings are now placed at seventh position in the IPL 2022 points table with four wins from nine games.

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: LSG climb to third spot, KL Rahul remains second-highest run-getter
File image (Source: Twitter)

Mohsin Khan (3/24), Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Krunal Pandya (2/11) led a fantastic bowling performance by Lucknow Super Giants to register a 20-run win over Punjab Kings at MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. The result means that Lucknow are now placed third in the IPL 2022 points table.

Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl first. They had broken the backbone of Lucknow's batting by dismissing skipper KL Rahul cheaply. 

But with the contributions from Quinton de Kock (46 off 37 balls) and Deepak Hooda (34 off 28 balls), LSG managed to post 153/8 in 20 overs. 

Punjab Kings never got going in the chase. Despite the good start by Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank, no PBKS batter could stay there for a long time as the team lost batters at regular intervals and they eventually lost the game by a margin of 20 runs. 

PBKS are now placed at seventh position in the points table with four wins from nine games.

Check the updated IPL 2022 points table here:

Orange Cap - Jos Buttler (499 runs)

KL Rahul lost his wicket cheaply against PBKS as he was dismissed after scoring just 6 runs. However, the LSG skipper still remains second in the Orange Cap tally with 374 runs from 9 matches at an average of 53.43. RR's Jos Buttler is at the top of the tally with 499 runs to his name from eight matches.

Purple Cap - Yuzvendra Chahal (18 Wickets)

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal leads the chart with 18 wickets under his belt. However, with another four-wicket haul in the season, DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav jumped up to the second spot in the Purple Cap race. Kuldeep took four crucial wickets against KKR on Thursday. He took over the second spot from SRH's Umran Malik. Kuldeep now has 17 wickets in eight games.

