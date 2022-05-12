MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are out of the playoffs race after their 5-wicket defeat against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the 59th match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. Dhoni's side had a tactical chance of making it to the playoffs by winning seven games in the league stage and hoping that the other teams' results go in their favour. However, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians played spoilsport for CSK by putting the last nail in the coffin with a win. CSK will next play against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Both GT and RR are fighting for the top two spots in the points table.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians were already out of the playoffs race with just three wins in 12 games this season. MI will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in their last two league games. Both SRH and DC are in the playoffs race and MI will look to spoil their party by winning those matches.

#MumbaiIndians register their third win of the season! The Rohit Sharma -led unit beat #CSK by 5 wickets to bag two more points. Scorecard https://t.co/c5Cs6DHILi #TATAIPL #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/gqV7iL5f4I — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are in a similar situation as CSK was, as they need to win both their remaining games and hope for the other team's results to go in their favour. Punjab Kings, DC and SRH are in a do-or-die situation while Royal Challengers Bangalore have the liberty to drop one game. Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are fighting for the top two spots.

In the Purple and Orange Cap race, both the Royals are leading the charge. RR opener Jos Buttler is donning the Orange Cap with 625 runs to his name including three centuries. While Yuzvendra Chahal has 23 wickets in 12 games.