IPL 2022

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Rajasthan Royals climb to 2nd, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal solidify top spot

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals climbed to the second spot behind Gujarat Titans after their close-fought win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap: Rajasthan Royals climb to 2nd, Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal solidify top spot
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler celebrates after completing a hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2022 match. (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan Royals have climbed to the second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points with their narrow seven-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No. 30 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Sanju Samson’s Royals now have 8 points from six matches, same as Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad but have the best NRR of 0.380.

Their opponents KKR slipped to sixth spot on the Points table with six points from 7 matches with an NRR of 0.160. In Match No. 31 of IPL 2022, KL Rahul’s LSG will take on Faf du Plessis-led RCB and the winner will join Gujarat Titans on 10 points.

Hardik Pandya’s Titans have lost only one match in IPL 2022 so far. Check the updated Points table of IPL 2022 after the RR vs KKR clash here…

IPL 2022 Points table after RR vs KKR match.

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (375 runs)

Royals opener Jos Buttler scored his second hundred of IPL 2022 to solidify his position in the Orange Cap race. Buttler after scoring 103 against KKR now has 375 runs from 6 matches at an average of 75 and a strike-rate of 156.9 with two hundreds and two fifties so far.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer rose to second spot in the Orange Cap table after his brilliant 85 off 51 against the Royals. Iyer has now scored 236 runs in 7 matches at an average of 39.33 at a strike-rate of 148.42 with two fifties so far.

LSG captain KL Rahul is in third place with 235 runs in 6 matches at an average of 47 and a strike-rate of 144.17 with 1 hundred and 1 fifty.

Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (17 wickets)

Like teammate Buttler, Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also extended his lead at the top of the Purple Cap table. Chahal picked up 5/40 including a hat-trick to zoom to 17 wickets from 6 matches at an excellent average of 10.35.

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T. Natarajan continues in 2nd spot with 12 wickets while Delhi Capitals chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav has 11 wickets from 5 matches so far.

