Josh Hazlewood claimed 3/28 after Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell set the platform with attacking half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in Match 27 of IPL 2022 on Saturday (April 17).

Hazlewood bowled with superb control and prised out three middle-order wickets to restrict Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He got good support from Mohammed Siraj (2/31) and Wanindu Hasaranga, who removed the dangerous David Warner (66) as Delhi Capitals could manage only 173/7 in 20 overs, chasing RCB's 189/5 build on attacking half-centuries by Dinesh Karthik (66 not out) and Glenn Maxwell (55).

With this win, the Royal Challengers moved up to eighth points from six matches, the same as Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants but were placed third with a lower net run rate.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Indians lost their sixth consecutive match of the IPL 2022 as they were defeated by LSG by 18 runs. With the loss, MI remain at the bottom of the points table.

Points table after RCB vs DC clash:

Orange Cap – Jos Buttler (272 runs)

RR opener Jos Buttler continues to lead the run-scoring charts, notching up 272 runs in 5 matches at an average of 68 and strike rate of 152.8. Meanwhile, LSG skipper KL Rahul climbed to the second spot in the tally with an unbeaten century against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Rahul has so far accumulated 235 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 144.17.



Purple Cap – Yuzvendra Chahal (12 wickets)

Rajasthan Royals' leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the Purple Cap race with 12 wickets so far. Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep yadav zoomed into second place on Saturday night, claiming 1/46 against RCB.

Leggie Kuldeep now has 11 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 14.72. Meanwhile, LSG pacer Avesh Khan rose to third position with 3/30 against MI. Khan now has 11 wickets in his kitty from six matches.