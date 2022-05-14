Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a heavy defeat against Punjab Kings in the 60th match of IPL 2022 at the Barebone Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. PBKS thrashed RCB by 54 runs to stay alive in the race for playoffs. Mayank Agarwal's side need to win both their remaining matches to it to the magic figure of 16 points while Faf du Plessis' are also in a do-or-die situation now as they will have to beat Gujarat Titans in their last league match to secure their playoffs berth.

After Match No. 60 of the #TATAIPL 2022, here's how the Points Table looks #RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/tCYVb2Z47g — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2022

Even after the loss, RCB retained their number four position in the points table but they have just one game in hand while on the other hand. Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and PBKS have two while Sunrisers Hyderabad have three games in hand. Punjab gave themselves a lifeline by winning the game against RCB. The 54-run win also helped their NRR which was in negative throughout the contest.

Talking about the Purple Cap race, we have a new holder there as RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga equalled RR's Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 23 wickets. Chahal took just 12 games to get there while Hasaranga took 13. However, due to better economy, Hasaranga was handed the Purple Cap after the RCB vs PBKS game. PBKS' Kagiso Rabada and RCB's Harshal Patel also made their way into the top five highest wicket-takers of the season after their brilliant performances in the last game.

Orange Cap still belongs to RR's Jos Buttler while RCB skipper du Plessis went past PBKS' Liam Livingstone to entre the top five highest run-getters of the season.