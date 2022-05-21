Former India captain Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch in his international cricket, it got even worse in the IPL 2022 where he owned an embarrassing record of scoring three ducks two of them were on first balls. Many cricket experts suggested that Kohli should take a break from cricket. From England captain Ben Stokes to Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, there are many cricketers who took a break from international cricket. Cricket pundits back Virat to do the same. However, Virat never opened up on this but finally, he has the answer to whether he is going to take a break or not.

Former RCB captain in an interview with Star Sports has expressed that he will contemplate taking a break from cricket after discussing with India head coach Rahul Dravid and the Indian cricket team's management.

“There’s one person precisely who has mentioned it which is Ravi bhai and that’s because he has seen from close quarters over the last six-seven years the reality of the situation that I have been in. The amount of cricket that I have played and the ups and downs and the toll that it takes on you to play three formats of the game plus the IPL for 10-11 years non-stop with the seven years of captaincy in between,” he told Star Sports in an interview.

“So to take a break and when to take a break is obviously something that I need to take a call on, but it is only a healthy decision for anyone to take some time off and just rejuvenate yourself mentally and physically," Virat added.

Virat stormed back in form in RCB's last league stage match against GT. The talisman scored 73 runs in just 54 balls and guided his side to an 8 wicket win in a must-win match. VK fans were overjoyed as the runs came while chasing a target and Virat is regarded as the Chase Master in world cricket.

Virat is likely to be rested for India's home series against South Africa and Ireland. "It’s only a matter of creating a balance and finding that balance which is right for you as an individual moving forward and I will definitely discuss this with all the people involved – Rahul bhai, the Indian team management – everyone to chart out whatever is best for myself and for the team definitely.”