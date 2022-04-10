Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli was left furious over his controversial dismissal during the IPL 2022 game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 9).

Notably, it was the South African Under-19 star Dewald Brevis, who is popularly known as ‘Baby AB’, who trapped Kohli in front of his first-ever delivery in the IPL.

However, Kohli, who was batting at 48, decided to take the review after being given out by the on-field umpire. But, the third umpire felt that the ball hit the bat and pad simultaneously and due to the lack of evidence, he told the on-field umpire to stick to his decision leaving Kohli furious.

Here's the video of Kohl's dismissal:

The controversial dismissal triggered a heated debate on social media with Iceland cricket also taking a dig at BCCI for the horrible umpiring standard in IPL before suggesting that they have “trained” umpires "ready to fly over" to India for the tournament.

It's not easy for on field umpires to detect inside edges or whether ball hit bat or pad first. But every TV umpire should be able to make the right call with the benefit of slow motion replays and technology like UltraEdge. @BCCI We have trained umpires ready to fly over. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) April 9, 2022

Here's how fans reacted to Kohli's dismissal:

Virat Kohli's LBW decisions should be taught in umpiring schools. Always gets bat jammed with the pad and makes it as complex as possible. — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) April 9, 2022

Umpires while checking Virat Kohli lbw decision #MIvsRCB pic.twitter.com/TG9ntnvKhW — Goldbelt Appaji (@AppajiGoldbelt) April 9, 2022

That LBW decision against #ViratKohli has to be one of the most bizarre third umpire calls I’ve ever seen.#RCBvMI — Utkarsh Tyagi (@Utkarshtalk99) April 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Kohli was visibly angry with the decision as he slammed the bat on the ground while walking back to the pavilion. Here's how he reacted:

my god he's so angry pic.twitter.com/v0oZokSs40 — // Tsitsipas thinker (@tanyadiors) April 9, 2022

Talking about the match, a sublime 66 off 47 balls by wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat combined with a superb show by bowlers set up RCB's third win of IPL 2022 with a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium.

After Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep ensured that Mumbai could manage only 151/6 after being asked to bat, Rawat played a fine innings for his maiden IPL fifty with Virat Kohli making 48 off 36 balls as Bangalore registered a comfortable win with seven balls to spare in their chase of 152.

It also meant that Mumbai's wait for a win continued as they crashed to their fourth loss on the bounce in this tournament despite a sparking, unbeaten 68 by Suryakumar Yadav rescuing them from 79/6 to a respectable 151/6, which wasn't sufficient to end a winless streak.