IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's controversial dismissal vs MI triggers heated debate as Iceland takes dig at BCCI

 It was the South African Under-19 star Dewald Brevis, who is popularly known as ‘Baby AB’, who trapped Kohli in front of his first-ever delivery in the IPL.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli was left furious over his controversial dismissal during the IPL 2022 game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 9).

However, Kohli, who was batting at 48, decided to take the review after being given out by the on-field umpire. But, the third umpire felt that the ball hit the bat and pad simultaneously and due to the lack of evidence, he told the on-field umpire to stick to his decision leaving Kohli furious.

Here's the video of Kohl's dismissal:

The controversial dismissal triggered a heated debate on social media with Iceland cricket also taking a dig at BCCI for the horrible umpiring standard in IPL before suggesting that they have “trained” umpires "ready to fly over" to India for the tournament.

Here's how fans reacted to Kohli's dismissal:

Meanwhile, Kohli was visibly angry with the decision as he slammed the bat on the ground while walking back to the pavilion. Here's how he reacted:

Talking about the match, a sublime 66 off 47 balls by wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat combined with a superb show by bowlers set up RCB's third win of IPL 2022 with a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium.

After Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Akash Deep ensured that Mumbai could manage only 151/6 after being asked to bat, Rawat played a fine innings for his maiden IPL fifty with Virat Kohli making 48 off 36 balls as Bangalore registered a comfortable win with seven balls to spare in their chase of 152.

It also meant that Mumbai's wait for a win continued as they crashed to their fourth loss on the bounce in this tournament despite a sparking, unbeaten 68 by Suryakumar Yadav rescuing them from 79/6 to a respectable 151/6, which wasn't sufficient to end a winless streak.

