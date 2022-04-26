हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
As the veteran right-hander batsman smashed all-rounder Rishi Dhawan, Wasim Jaffer pointed out a hilarious connection between the two.

IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer gives HILARIOUS reason behind Ambati Rayudu&#039;s superb knock vs PBKS, relates it to Rishi Dhawan&#039;s face shield
Source: Twitter

Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu played an explosive innings of 78 off 39 balls against the Punjab Kings on Monday (April 25). As the veteran right-hander batsman smashed all-rounder Rishi Dhawan, Wasim Jaffer pointed out a hilarious connection between the two.

Apparently, Rayudu was dropped from India's 2019 World Cup squad as selectors went in for all-rounder Vijay Shankar. The selectors stated that they chose Vijay Shankar over Rayudu because of his 'three-dimensional abilities'.

In reply, Rayudu tweeted "Just Ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the world cup."

Following on that old tweet of Rayudu, Wasim Jaffer tweeted "Rayudu batting even more aggressively tonight. Rishi Dhawan’s glasses may have reminded him of something". Jaffer posted a picture of Rishi Dhawan, who was wearing a mask on his face for protection.

Coming to the match, defending champions Chennai Super Kings faced their sixth defeat of the IPL 2022 season against the Punjab Kings. However, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja was full of praise for Rayudu and opined that they could've reached the target of 188 if his other batters would've also performed.

"We started off very well, we felt we gave away 10-15 runs extra at the end. We did not execute our plans very well. He [Rayudu] was batting brilliantly, throughout but as I said earlier, if we could’ve restricted them to under 175 it would’ve been good. We are not getting good starts in the first 6 overs, that’s where we are lacking and hopefully, we will come back stronger," said Rayudu after the game.

