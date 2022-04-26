Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu played an explosive innings of 78 off 39 balls against the Punjab Kings on Monday (April 25). As the veteran right-hander batsman smashed all-rounder Rishi Dhawan, Wasim Jaffer pointed out a hilarious connection between the two.

Apparently, Rayudu was dropped from India's 2019 World Cup squad as selectors went in for all-rounder Vijay Shankar. The selectors stated that they chose Vijay Shankar over Rayudu because of his 'three-dimensional abilities'.

In reply, Rayudu tweeted "Just Ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the world cup."

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup .. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

Following on that old tweet of Rayudu, Wasim Jaffer tweeted "Rayudu batting even more aggressively tonight. Rishi Dhawan’s glasses may have reminded him of something". Jaffer posted a picture of Rishi Dhawan, who was wearing a mask on his face for protection.

Rayudu batting even more aggressively tonight. Rishi Dhawan's glasses may have reminded him of something #PBKSvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/J9teFyaDO2 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 25, 2022

Coming to the match, defending champions Chennai Super Kings faced their sixth defeat of the IPL 2022 season against the Punjab Kings. However, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja was full of praise for Rayudu and opined that they could've reached the target of 188 if his other batters would've also performed.

"We started off very well, we felt we gave away 10-15 runs extra at the end. We did not execute our plans very well. He [Rayudu] was batting brilliantly, throughout but as I said earlier, if we could’ve restricted them to under 175 it would’ve been good. We are not getting good starts in the first 6 overs, that’s where we are lacking and hopefully, we will come back stronger," said Rayudu after the game.