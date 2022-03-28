IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer trolls Hardik Pandya as he comes on to bowl in GT vs LSG clash

In Match 4 of IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took on Gujarat Titans (GT) at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

There were many things that happened in the match - two new teams made their debut, Hardik Pandya became an IPL captain for the first time. And Gujarat Titans picked the wicket off the first ball as well.

But the most talked about event that took place was Hardik Pandya bowling. Pandya came to bowl in the 7th over of the innings after the end of the powerplay and gave just 1 run.

Looking at Pandya bowling, fans on Twitter started celebrating the occasion. Some also took dig at Pandya, including former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who posted a song from a yersteryear Bollywood movie starring Ajay Devgn. The song was 'Áiye aapka intezar tha'.

Here's what he tweeted:

Earlier, Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in their maiden IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardak Pandya said one of the reasons he decided to bowl first was the dew that is likely to play a role in the match.

"It`s the first game, we want to see how the wicket plays," Hardik said at the toss. "Also, the dew is a factor. One thing which is very clear is we are going to give all the guys full freedom, play freely and enjoy."