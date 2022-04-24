हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

WATCH: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic dances in stands during GT vs KKR clash

Supporing the team from the stands at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium was Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic

Source: Twitter

Gujarat Titans showed why they are one of the most dangerous sides in the tournament when they continued their winning momentum, beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 8 runs. 

Batting first after winning the toss, Hardik Pandya led from the front and smashed 67 off just 49 balls. Not to forget, he had missed the previous game due to a groin injury. Coming back to the team, he did not show any signs of rustyness and smashed a quickfire fifty. 

However, others did not batted as well as Hardik and the team could only manage 156/9 at the end of 20 overs. 

The GT bowlers were under pressure to take the team out of trouble and they did not disappoint yet again as they won the match by 8 runs. 

Supporing the team from the stands at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium was Hardik's wife Natasa Stankovic and she was a bundle of energy as she danced every time GT players did well on the ground. 

Look below to see her dancing when Mohammed Shami removes Sunil Narine: 

Natasa married Hardik at the start of 2020. They are both blessed with a son named Agastya.

Hardik lives with Natasa and his brother's family in the suburbs of Bandra in Mumbai. The reports emerged earlier that the Pandya household was buying a property but Hardik later revealed that they were actually renting a 8 BHK house in Mumbai. Their new luxurious house has a gaming zone, open dining and they are also neighbours to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.  

