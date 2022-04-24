WATCH: 'Unlucky' Ishan Kishan gets out in STRANGE way in LSG vs MI contest

Mumbai Indians top-order batters continue to struggle in IPL 2022 and the Sunday's (April 24) game vs Lucknow Super Giants was no different.

Rohit Sharma got some rund under the belt as he scored 39 off 31 balls. But the story remained the same for his opening partner Ishan Kishan who started off very slowly and never got going till the time he was at the crease.

But what made news this time is the way he got out of in the match against LSG.

How did he get out?

It was a widish delivery from leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Ishan, who was looking for some loose balls, latched on it and tried to smash it through the covers. But unfortunately for him, as he reached out for the ball, it hit the bottom edge of the bat and it looped up to the left of Jason Holder at slip straight off the keeper's boot.

Look at the dismissal below:

Unlucky Ishan Kishan pic.twitter.com/QsI9KowDlq — Big Cric Fan (@cric_big_fan) April 24, 2022

Umpire's checked it upstairs even if Ishan started walking back immediately. The third umpire took his time to check it from all angles and declared it out on the big screen.