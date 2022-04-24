हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

WATCH: 'Unlucky' Ishan Kishan gets out in STRANGE way in LSG vs MI contest

The story remained the same for Ishan Kishan in game vs LSG as he scored 8 off 20 balls

WATCH: &#039;Unlucky&#039; Ishan Kishan gets out in STRANGE way in LSG vs MI contest
Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians top-order batters continue to struggle in IPL 2022 and the Sunday's (April 24) game vs Lucknow Super Giants was no different. 

Rohit Sharma got some rund under the belt as he scored 39 off 31 balls. But the story remained the same for his opening partner Ishan Kishan who started off very slowly and never got going till the time he was at the crease. 

But what made news this time is the way he got out of in the match against LSG. 

How did he get out?

It was a widish delivery from leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Ishan, who was looking for some loose balls, latched on it and tried to smash it through the covers. But unfortunately for him, as he reached out for the ball, it hit the bottom edge of the bat and it looped up to the left of Jason Holder at slip straight off the keeper's boot. 

Look at the dismissal below:

Umpire's checked it upstairs even if Ishan started walking back immediately. The third umpire took his time to check it from all angles and declared it out on the big screen. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Ishan KishanMI vs LSG
Next
Story

IPL 2022: 'Play Ajun Tendulkar', MI fans want Rohit Sharma to give chance to Sachin Tendulkar's son

Must Watch

PT8M14S

Khabren Khatakhat: IPL playoff matches will be held in Kolkata-Ahmedabad