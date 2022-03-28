IPL 2022: When Virat Kohli told Parthiv Patel, ‘ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge’

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team under captain Rohit Sharma. Bumrah is without a doubt one of the premier pace bowlers in the world after bursting through the ranks in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bumrah has 123 wickets in just 29 Test at an average of 21.73 and 67 scalps in 57 T20s at an excellent average of 19.89 to make him one of the most feared bowlers in the world. In 2018, Bumrah was handed his Test debut and in less than three years, he established himself as India’s bowling spearhead, becoming the fastest Indian to 50 Test wickets and a hat-trick in his second year.

After making his India debut under MS Dhoni, Bumrah became a different bowler under the captaincy of Virat Kohli as his career took off. A huge supporter of Bumrah, Kohli can be seen using famous catchphrases and imitating his actions as part of his admiration for the Indian pacer.

Come back soon please, the inside jokes miss our laughs. pic.twitter.com/YHw0D17qP9 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 22, 2022

However, Kohli’s reaction after hearing about Bumrah for the first was quite different. In a big revelation, former India wicketkeeper and ex-RCB player Parthiv Patel has revealed that he had pitched the idea of getting Bumrah on board to Kohli, his former captain, but Virat had outrightly refused to even give him a chance.

“In 2014, when I was at RCB, I told Kohli there's this bowler named Bumrah. Have a look at him. Virat replied saying ‘Chhor na yaar. Ye Bumrah-Vumrah kya karenge?’ (Leave it. What will such players do?" Parthiv said on Cricbuzz website.

Parthiv was Bumrah’s captain in the Gujarat team and had seen his rise first hand. “When he was first picked, Bumrah played Ranji Trophy for the first 2-3 years. 2013 was his first year, and he didn't have a good season in 2014. In 2015, it was so bad that there were discussion going on that he might have to be sent back home mid-season. But, he slowly began improving and Mumbai Indians really backed him. It was his own hard work and such backing that really brought out the best in him,” Parthiv added.